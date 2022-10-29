When does K'Sante and the Empyrean skins release in League of Legends?

K'Sante is the brand Shuriman champion who is set to be added to League of Legends very soon. Alongside K'Sante, the Empyrean skins, one of the most breathtaking skinlines ever, will also be released into the game.

As a result, fans all over the world are eager to find out when the K'Sante and Empyrean skins will be available in the game. The release date for K'Sante and the Empyrean skins is detailed below.

The entire community is looking forward to K'Sante and the latest Empyrean skins. This is the first time fans have expressed such enthusiasm for a new skinline and champion, and they are eager to get their hands on them.

K'Sante and the Empyrean skins will be released alongside League of Legends patch 12.21

KK'Sante and the brand-new Empyrean skins will be released alongside patch 12.21 in League of Legends. The new champion and skins are expected to be released on November 2, 2022.

Currently, K'Sante and the latest Empyrean skins are available in the game's PBE (Public Beta Environment) version. If players want, they can get into the same and try them out, but since the release date is fast approaching, players might want to wait for a few days.

K'Sante is arguably one of the most interesting champions ever released in League of Legends. He is a toplaner, which is relatively new, considering most of the new units released have been either in the botlane or the jungle.

Apart from that, he is also a very complicated champion that veterans players would be quite happy to play. K'Sante might be a tank but his fighting style is that of a bruiser. So he is sort of a hybrid kind of unit that can do a lot of things if played properly.

However, K'Sante is not the only thing that is coming out as League of Legends players have been gifted with a brand new skinline. The Empyrean skins will feature a very unique and futuristic kind of style that fans seem to love a lot.

A lot of champions are part of the Empyrean skins, though the biggest of them all is Pyke, who is getting a brand new Legendary skin under the same banner. Legendary skins are the ones that cost 1820 RP each and often feature unique animations and much more in-depth VFX.

K'Sante will also be getting a skin under the Empyrean banner, though in his case it will be an Epic skin priced at 1350 RP.

