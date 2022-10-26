League of Legends PBE patch 12.21 cycle: Xin Zhao buffs, Miss Fortune nerfs, K’Sante adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.21 will be introducing a fair bit of adjustments to a couple of champions in the game but will not be making too many tweaks to the existing meta.

Riot Games are vetting the game for the upcoming preseason 13, which is why they will avoid as many major changes as possible till then.

Patch 12.21 is due to arrive next week, with a fair number of proposed changes already making their way to the PBE cycle. League of Legends’ upcoming champion K’Sante will be receiving a fair bit of adjustments before he goes live, while Xin Zhao and Ahri gear up for some buffs, with Miss Fortune, set to receive some nerfs.

Before moving onto the list of changes, it’s important to note here that the adjustments shown below are in the PBE test servers. Hence, it may or may not reflect entirely on the final League of Legends 12.21 patch update which is due next week.

League of Legends PBE patch 12.21: A list of all changes so far

Base stat rounding pass this League of Legends preseason

Base AD growth:

Fiddlesticks 55.36 to 55

Annie 2.63 to 2.65

Ashe 2.96 to 2.95

Draven 3.61 to 3.6

Fiddlesticks 2.63 to 2.65

Kog’Maw 3.11 to 3.1

Singed 3.38 to 3.4

Twitch 3.11 to 3.1

Vayne 2.36 to 2.35

K’Sante (Adjustments)

All Out conversion Armor/Mr to AD 22.5% -> 32.5%

P health damage increased from 1% - 1.5% (lvl 1 - 11) to 1% - 2% (lvl 1 - 16)

Q damage changed from 45 - 145 + 50% AD to 50 - 150 + 40% AD + 30% bonus armor and MR

R first hit base damage increased from 34 - 100 to 35 - 105

Bonus AD increased from 22.5% bonus resistances to 32.5%

Xin Zhao (buff)

P damage AD ratio increased from 15% - 45% to 15% - 60%

P heal AP ratio increased from 55% to 65%

E cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 11

Miss Fortune (nerf)

E damage AP ratio increased from 100% to 120%

E base slow reduced from 50% to 40%

E slow AP ratio increased from 4% per 100 AP to 6% per 100 AP

R AP ratio per wave increased from 20% to 25%

Malzahar (Adjsutment)

E minion execute reduced from 25 - 55 to 15 - 45

Ahri (buffs)

Q mana cost reduced from 60 - 100 to 55 - 95

Q AP ratio per hit increased from 40% to 45%

Turret (Adjustments)

Turret plating gold increased from 160 to 175

Bonus resistances per plate destroyed increased from 35 to 40

Archangel's Staff and Seraph's Embrace (Adjustments)

Fiendish Codex replaced with Kindlegem in recipe

Cost increased from 3000 to 3100

Now grants 200 health

AP reduced from 100 to 80

Seraph's AP from bonus mana reduced from 3% to 2% (Archangel's still 1%)

New passive: While above 30% mana, reduce champion damage taken by 5% and drain mana equal to the damage reduced, on takedown restore 30% max mana and gain 10% ability power for 10 seconds

No longer grants 3 ability haste for 5 seconds upon damaging champs, stacking to 15

Rod of Ages (Adjustments)

Genesis passive removed

Now has the Eternity passive from Catalyst of Aeons

For every 300 health or mana restored from Eternity, gain 10% MS for 2 seconds

Upon reaching max stacks, all effects of Eternity are increased by 50%

League of Legends patch 12.21 is set to go live next week, on November 3, 2022. It is expected to be the final patch before preseason 13 officially goes live.

