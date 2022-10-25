League of Legends patch 12.21 preview: Ahri and Malzahar buffs, Bel’Veth nerfs, and more

With the League of Legends preseason 13 right around the corner, Riot Games will not be looking to make too many changes to the game apart from addressing some of the outliers currently present in the title.

With season 13 ushering in a new jungle system, this preseason is going to be a big one and the developers are opting to reserve the major champion updates for a later patch.

For 12.21, the developers have mentioned that the patch will be a rather small one, and will bring some minor updates to a couple of champions in the game.

In the most recent League of Legends patch 12.21 pre-notes tweet, Riot Phroxzone stated,

“Patch is short and sweet this week. The team is heading down on making sure that Preseason is at the quality level to go out the door. Really excited. Only addressing significant outliers that aren't overly affected by the changes.”

League of Legends patch 12.21 is not going to be meta-breaking in any sense of the word, and the update will bring minor tweaks to just a handful of champions.

League of Legends patch 12.21 preview

Before moving on to the list of changes it’s important to note here that the names suggested by Riot Games from the 12.21 preview are tentative and may not reflect entirely when the official patch update comes knocking.

The developers will be first testing them out in the PBE servers before finally shipping them off with the official update that is due next week.

The proposed list of champions for patch 12.21 is as follows:

1) Champion buffs

Ahri

Corki

Malzahar

Xin Zhao

Rumble

The Malzahar and Rumble buffs will be last-hit assistance, making it significantly easier for the champions to last-hit minions with auto attacks.

Ahri and Corki will be seeing some buffs as well, and it’s likely that Riot Games are looking to bring these two back into the competitive meta.

2) Champion nerfs

Blitzcrank

Bel’Veth

Miss Fortune

The Bel’Veth and Miss Fortune nerfs were a long time coming. Both the champions are doing extremely well in solo-queue at the moment, and some nerfs will look to tone them down and make them more balanced ahead of preseason 13. Blitzcrank will also be hit with some nerfs in the upcoming update, this comes in light of the latest string of buffs that he received.

League of Legends patch 12.21 is expected to drop next week on November 3, 2022, and is said to be the final patch before preseason 13 is officially live.

