League of Legends LCK is guaranteed a Worlds 2022 Finals spot, irrespective of semifinals results

The quarterfinals stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 has concluded, with three of the qualifying four teams from South Korea. Therefore, irrespective of what happens, at least one LCK team will reach the Finals of Worlds 2022.

This is a massive achievement for the LCK as a region and clearly shows the quality that its teams possess. Based on the stats, it is obvious that the LCK teams have been dominant at Worlds 2022 so far.

Almost all of the LCK teams qualified through the Group Stage, with the only one that failed to make it into the semifinals being eliminated by another team from the same region. Therefore, their level of dominance is clearly unmatched and it will be an uphill task for the sole remaining Chinese team to go through these LCK juggernauts and claim the trophy in the end.

LCK will have a guaranteed League of Legends World Championship Finals participation for the third consecutive year

As mentioned before, the LCK will have a guaranteed participation this year in the Grand Final of League of Legends Worlds 2022. Amongst the four teams that have qualified, T1, Gen.G, and DRX are all LCK teams, with JDG being the only LPL team remaining.

Even if T1 loses to JDG, either Gen.G or DRX will make it into the Grand Final, ensuring that South Korea has a definitive chance to grab the Worlds 2022 trophy. While this might seem like a major achievement, this is not the first time that it has happened.

Renato Perdigão @Shakarez 3 LCK Teams in semis and only the #1 LPL seed remaining.



In both 2020 and 2021, LCK had DWG KIA as its representative in the Grand Final of the World Championships. Although DWG KIA claimed the title in 2020, it ended up losing to EDG in 2021.

This will be the third consecutive year in which the LCK will be qualifying for the Grand Final event of the League of Legends World Championships. The story does not end here as even though this is the third consecutive year it is happening, out of the 11 World Championships so far, the LCK region has had representatives in the Grand Final for eight of them.

Out of those Grand Final appearances, LCK won six of them, a clear indicator of the sheer dominance of this region. Fans hope that the LCK will be able to grab a victory this time as well and further extend their lead.

Wolf Schröder @proxywolf



• 3/4 of Semis are LCK (again)

• The 1 eliminated LCK team was defeated by in LCK team (in 5 games in one of the best series of all time)

• DRX finished 6th place in LCK



But they said the @LCK was a 1 team region?
• 3/4 of Semis are LCK (again)
• The 1 eliminated LCK team was defeated by in LCK team (in 5 games in one of the best series of all time)
• DRX finished 6th place in LCK
If JDG somehow win can we still at least be a 6 team region?

Nevertheless, whoever manages to win this year's tournament will be creating history. If T1 wins, then it will be a record fourth League of Legends World Championship title for both the organization and their famed midlaner, Faker.

If Gen.G or JDG wins, then it will be the first ever trophy for either organization. For DRX, it will be their first win as well, but it will mean even more as the team's ADC, Deft, is likely playing his last ever World Championship.

Deft is considered one of the greatest ADC players of all time and, if he wins this year's tournament, it will be a fitting farewell for a brilliant player in the League of Legends competitive scene.

