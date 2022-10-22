League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been the most diverse in the tournament's history in terms of variability.

Over 100 different champions were either picked or banned at the competition for the first time in history. With the majority of the knockout stages remaining to be played, there are still plenty of opportunities to see more off-meta picks.

The "Revered Inventor," who has been picked mostly as a support champion in the competition, has proved himself to be one of the best-performing off-meta picks at Worlds.

Rafiita @RafiitaTs HEIMERDINGER SUPPORT PICKED AT WORLDS LIFE IS NICE HEIMERDINGER SUPPORT PICKED AT WORLDS LIFE IS NICE https://t.co/1iZluj7Ion

Heimerdinger has had sporadic success throughout various periods of League of Legends' history in the mid lane, top lane, and bottom lane. However, at Worlds 2022, the Revered Inventor has distinguished himself as one of the most niche supports in the game.

Zven and BeryL were the pioneers behind popularizing Heimerdinger support at League of Legends Worlds 2022

At Worlds 2022, Heimerdinger was initially chosen by Cloud9 support Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen, but the champion didn't achieve his first victory until he was driven by DRX support Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee.

In LCK, the four-year veteran has frequently been praised for his off-meta picks, and at Worlds, he showcased his artistic flair on a global platform.

In the second week of the group stage, DRX won back-to-back matches with Heimerdinger, finally utilizing the champion en route to their first-place finish in Group C.

According to the League of Legends analytics website Games of Legends, BeryL has played five games overall on Heimerdinger, winning four of them to the tune of a 2.9 KDA.

Popular runes for Heimerdinger support

Professional Heimerdinger support players have been choosing Domination as their secondary rune tree and Sorcery as their primary rune tree. The champion's three devastating abilities, including his H-28 G Evolution Turret (Q), will all activate Arcane Comet, making it the best Keystone rune for him.

Some of the game's best lane pressure is displayed by Heimerdinger. Due to the innovator's great burst damage, a player can one-shot practically anyone using him in the late game. Additionally, players will have a lot of CC and will be immune to turret diving.

Best AD Carry to pair with Heimerdinger support

Ashe as ADC pairs well with Heimerdinger support in bot lane (image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Heimerdinger support proves to be effective when his lane partner is a proper AD carry with strong crowd control. Champions who can keep foes confined and within Heimerdinger's turrets' range are considerably the best candidates to team up with him. Ashe has been Heimerdinger's go-to lane partner at Worlds due to skills like Volley (W) and Enchanted Crystal Arrow (R).

Ashe was chosen by Deft alongside BeryL's Heimerdinger in both of DRX's victories with the champion. League of Legends' Frost Archer was also chosen by T1's Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong when Ryu "Keria" Min-seok used Heimerdinger to defeat RNG in game 1 of their quarterfinal encounters.

However, other CC-heavy AD carries like Jinx, Senna, and Varus might also pair well with Heimerdinger support.

