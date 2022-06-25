5 best support champions to pair with Nilah in League of Legends

On June 22, League of Legends' newest AD carry, Nilah, was officially unveiled. Nilah will have her hands full, laning against powerful ranged champions as the first full-time melee ADC of the game.

Nilah is designed to play in the bottom lane, where she will typically have a support champion as her lane partner. Fortunately, the "Joy Unbound" has a wide range of abilities in her arsenal that let her stay alive while doing massive amounts of damage. She will occasionally, though, need a little help from a lane buddy.

If the description of her abilities are to be believed, Nilah would consider her support duo to fit into a specific niche. For the best possible synergy, her passive ability urges players to choose enchanters like Nami or Senna.

It appears that whenever Nilah's support team uses heals or shields alongside her, she will also benefit from those abilities for both herself and her lane ally. However, melee supports like Leona and Nautilus do not offer either healing or shielding. Not all enchanter supports comply with this requirement, further lowering the number of support pairings available for Nilah.

Support champions that give Nilah a much-needed boost in League of Legends

5) Janna

Janna, The Storm's Fury (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Nilah performs best when she is sprinting around the bot lane at top speed, and Janna is a champion who can assist her with faster passive movement speed. Nilah will be able to rush back and forth between the heat of a battle and her support's side for healing and safety, thanks to the natural speed she obtains by being close to Janna.

4) Rakan

Rakan, The Charmer (Image via Riot Games)

Nilah's style of play is all about entering teamfights quickly and doing as much damage as she can. Rakan can use Grand Entrance (W) to immediately join Nilah while keeping her alive and use Battle Dance (E) to sprint across the battlefield.

#Edelhive @rakuyoyo Nilah has better synergy with Rakan than he does with his own girlfriend Nilah has better synergy with Rakan than he does with his own girlfriend

Few League of Legends champions exemplify that objective in the same way. Thus, Nila and Rakan, if played effectively, might become one of the League's most potent teams.

3) Zilean

Zilean, the Chronokeeper (Image via Riot Games)

Since both Zilean and Nilah have passive abilities that let them store experience and level up faster, the Zilean-Nilah combination is one that will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows and get attention when the new champion officially hits the Summoner's Rift.

Space Ghost @spaceghost fuck a fasting senna, nilah x zilean lane be duoing enemy nexus at 13 mins fuck a fasting senna, nilah x zilean lane be duoing enemy nexus at 13 mins

Zilean's Time in a Bottle (P) will provide extra XP that can be used in the late game, whereas Nilah's Joy Unending (P) will cancel out the effects of shared experience. The ADC-support pair can outperform each other in the bot lane to get an early edge and guarantee level advantage for any upcoming two-vs-two confrontations.

2) Nami

Nami, The Tidecaller (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Water-based duo Nilah and Nami not only have a powerful thematic twinning, but they will also excel in lane. Nilah will probably see a lot of abuse and general harassment from ranged ADCs, but Nami is one of the best enchanters in the game, a trait that is ideal for Nilah.

SuuMe @DB_Suu_Me @sonwooang Nilah and Nami botlane: THE SPLASH ZONE @sonwooang Nilah and Nami botlane: THE SPLASH ZONE

Using Tidecaller's Blessing (E), Nami can increase Nilah's damage during teamfights and skirmishes while keeping her alive and moving quickly. Additionally, Nilah's ultimate, Apotheosis, imposes CC effects that make it simple for Nami players to hit their Tidal Wave (R)-Aqua Prison (Q) combo.

1) Senna

Senna, The Redeemer (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Senna and Nilah may team up to form one of the most over-powering and high-damage bot lane pairs in League of Legends that will use burst damage and brisk skirmishes to eliminate their opponents. But what makes the Nilah-Senna combination relatively potent is their combined utility.

Nilah's Jubilant Veil (W) and Senna's Curse of the Black Mist (E), for instance, can shield the pair from aggression or incoming damage at the beginning or end of a laning phase battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

