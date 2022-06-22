Nilah, in League of Legends, will prefer enchanter supports as lane pair for optimal synergy

Nilah's abilities in League of Legends were officially revealed by the developers on June 22, 2022. As such, courtesy of the description of her abilities, it became clear that Nilah will see a certain niche when it comes to her support duo.

Her Passive ability encourages players to pick enchanters like Lulu or Karma for the most optimal synergy. It seems that whenever Nilah's support duo uses heals or shields alongside her, she will grant the additional benefits of the same to both herself as well as her ally in the lane.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Evil falls to joyous strength. You will know her name. Evil falls to joyous strength. You will know her name. https://t.co/QRlQZKMrXs

Unfortunately, melee supports like Nautilus or Leona do not provide either healing or shielding. In fact, not all enchanter supports do it either, which further reduces the overall support pairing for Nilah.

League of Legends developers will look to nerf or buff Nilah's abilities in order to enhance her synergy with other supports

As mentioned earlier, Nilah's passive skill in League of Legends forces players to go for enchanter supports. This is because Nilah will ensure that both she and her ally get the benefits of any heals or shields that are used near her by the lane-support duo.

This means that playing along engage supports sort of renders Nilah's passive useless, which in turn hampers the overall viability of the champion. If Nilah consistently forces players to do something, then it makes her a burden in solo-queue games and predictable in professional play.

In solo queue, gamers will always look to play what they enjoy. Thus, if there is a Nautilus main who is being forced to play Lulu just because their ADC decided to pick Nilah, it will hamper the experience for the support player in League of Legends.

At the same time, if in professional games Nilah gets picked early, then the opposition team will immediately ban strong enchanters to shut down the botlane completely. Therefore, it will push Nilah down the priority list for League of Legends players.

dark (Laboratório de Zaun) @zdarkyoshi jogadores de sylas falando sobre o ultimate da Nilah

"nosso novo ultimate é igual o ultimate da diana só que menor e vc pode se movimentar" jogadores de sylas falando sobre o ultimate da Nilah "nosso novo ultimate é igual o ultimate da diana só que menor e vc pode se movimentar" https://t.co/DgcN6xX9qT

Hence, the developers have mentioned that they will be fine-tuning her passive along with her other abilities to ensure that she finds more synergy with other supports as well. Nilah's W, for instance, is something that can have a really good synergy with tanky melee supports.

Even then, it is safe to say that players will have their reservations regarding using Nilah after the initial hype dies down, primarily because of her passive ability.

