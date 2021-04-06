Create
Riot highlights significant updates to enchanter support items in League of Legends patch 11.8 preview

Enchanter support items to get significant adjustments in League of Legends patch 11.8 (Image via Mobalytics)
Sayantan "BibÖzil" Chowdhury
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

The upcoming League of Legends patch 11.8 will see only a handful of mythic items getting adjusted, nerfed, and buffed.

According to gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, fans will get to see some of the key enchanter support items being "broadened," while a few others are set to receive tweaks in terms of power.

Four prime healing items that are under Riot's adjustment list are Moonstone Renewer, Staff of Flowing Water, Shurelia’s Battlesong, and Hextech Rocketbelt. All of their powers will be tweaked to maintain the in-game balance.

On the other hand, Titanic Hydra and Ionian Boots of Lucidity are two items that Riot has put in the nerf list. According to the League of Graphs, Lucidity Boots has the highest popularity rate - 23.4% among all boots, with a win rate of over 51%. Titanic Hydra possesses a winning percentage almost nearing 60.

Frozen Heart, meanwhile, will be the only item to receive a buff in the upcoming patch 11.8. This mythic has a very low global popularity rate of 0.7% despite being one of the most gold efficient ones. Thus, the item needed a stable buff to stay relevant in League of Legends.

League of Legends patch 11.8 preview featuring MoonStaff adjustment and other item tweaks

Item Nerfs

  • Titanic Hydra
  • Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Item Buffs

  • Frozen Heart

Item Adjustments

  • Moonstone Renewer
  • Staff of Flowing Water
  • Shurelia’s Battlesong
  • Hextech Rocketbelt

The notorious "MoonStaff" combo, or the combination of Moonstone Renewer and the Staff of Flowing Water, has been one of the deadliest mythic combos in League of Legends season 11.

According to League of Legends caster and analyst Nick "LS" De Cesare, champions with the ability to build the MoonStaff combo successfully within a quarter of an hour, usually turn out to be a late-game beast.

One of the lethal characteristics of this game-breaking combo is that it can produce insane amounts of healing during teamfights, along with bonus movement speed. Thus, Riot considered bringing in some minor adjustments to both these enchanter support items to maintain the in-game balance.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 21:26 IST
League of Legends
