League of Legends Worlds 2022 power rankings

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2022) is set to commence on September 29 in Mexico City before culminating on November 5 in San Francisco. Twenty-four teams from all over the world are locked in to participate in the crowning event of the 2022 League of Legends season, and preparations for the tournament are in full swing.

This year, however, the tournament's quality and the competition's level are a cut above every other year. Hence, the excitement surrounding the same is relatively high as fans eagerly wait to witness the best teams in action. This article will give readers a detailed power ranking involving every team participating in Worlds 2022.

It is vital to consider that the power ranking presented here is focused on the form of the teams after the regional Summer Splits. The individual prowess of the players has also been taken into consideration as it is often a decisive factor in high-profile matches.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 teams ranked from best to worst

Before moving on with the rankings, it is important to provide more information on how it has been done. The rankings start at S and end at D, with the former denoting the best teams while the latter denoting the worst.

Overall, the rankings are based on the participating teams' form during the Summer Split and the individual prowess of the players. However, it is also important to remember that once League of Legends Worlds 2022 begins, the results might vary from the power rankings.

This is because there are times when teams falter and fail to show up when it matters. Apart from that, a significant portion of Worlds 2022 is dictated by best-of-one games. As it happens, results in best-of-one games are extremely volatile and often provide the wrong impression about a team's full capability.

With that out of the way, it is time to present the power rankings for League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Worlds 2022 Power rankings

The best and worst teams participating at Worlds 2022 are as follows:

S: JDG, Gen.G

A: T1, EDG, Top Esports, Royal Never Give Up, Rogue

B: G2 Esports, Cloud9, DAMWON KIA, DRX, Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves

C: DetonatioN FocusMe, GAM Esports, Saigon Buffalo, LOUD, MAD Lions

D: Chiefs Esports Club, Istanbul Wildcats, Isurus, CTBC Flying Oyster, Beyond Gaming

Thus, with the power rankings done, it is time to provide an overall analysis. Firstly, Gen.G and JDG are S tier, as the sheer dominance of these two teams in League of Legends' LCK and LPL has been astounding. It is safe to say that both these teams will be playing to win the tournament in a dominant fashion.

Coming into the A tier, T1 and Top Esports are probably the strongest in that bunch. The two are close to the S-tier teams but have shown a few cracks in their gameplay. EDG is an obvious choice as the defending world champion. Fans can expect the team to rise to the challenge.

@lolesports rogue being the only eu team that we can trust this year, were doomed

Royal Never Give Up is always a big threat, and despite finishing fourth in League of Legends' LPL, this team will come up big when it matters. Rogue also deserves a spot in the A tier as the LEC 2022 Summer Split finals have shown a new side in the team that can challenge the best in the world.

In the B tier, the best teams would be DAMWON KIA, DRX, and Cloud9. All three of these teams have players who can make clutch plays that often become the difference on a stage like the world championships. G2 Esports has fallen massively and is probably a middle-order team right now.

G2 Esports' LEC 2022 finals performance was terrible. Considering it has JDG and DAMWON KIA in its group, the team's chances of making it into the quarter-final stages are meager. Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves are all in similar spots and are massively lacking in the sharpness required to progress at a big tournament like League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Lastly, in the C tier, the best teams will be DetonatioN FocusMe, GAM Esports, and Saigon Buffalo. These three teams can be dark horses as, historically, these regions are known to upset big teams in surprising fashion. Hence, fans should keep an eye out for them throughout League of Legends Worlds 2022.

