League of Legends Worlds 2022: Group stage and play-in draw results

The draw show at League of Legends Worlds 2022 was officially conducted on September 11, 2022, right after the LCS 2022 Summer Split finals. Through it, the various teams participating in Worlds 2022 were sorted into their respective groups.

As always, the sorting was done separately for teams that qualified for the Group stage and those who will need to participate in the play-in stage. Hence, all the results of the Group stage and play-in draws have been compiled in the article below.

This year all the groups look quite exciting in terms of quality and competition. There is no doubt that the level of competition is very high and only the best of the best will be able to progress towards the latter stages the tournament.

Group A and Group B at League of Legends Worlds 2022 have been touted as the Groups of Death

Before proceeding any further, the results of the draw show for League of Legends Worlds 2022 have been provided in the tables below. The Group stage and play-in results have been provided in separate sections for clarity.

Group Stage Draw

The draw results for the Group stage at Worlds 2022 are as follows:

Group A

Cloud9

EDward Gaming

T1

TBA

Group B

JD Gaming

G2 Esports

DAMWON KIA

TBA

Group C

Rogue

Top Esports

GAM Esports

TBA

Group D

CTBC Flying Oyster

Gen.G

100 Thieves

TBA

If fans notice, the last slot for every group has been marked as TBA, which means "To Be Announced." This is because the final slot will be filled by teams that qualify from the play-in stage.

In any case, as it is clear, Group A and B are definitely looking like the "Groups of Death." Every team has a chance to come out on top amongst the other three present and anything can happen.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Quarterfinals stage, which means there is absolutely no scope for errors. Obviously, there might be several notions right now that certain teams will finish first for sure.

However, fans should remember that the League of Legends World Championship is filled with surprises and a lot of the results will be defined by how the meta evolves. The champion pools will benefit certain teams more than others, which means calling out the results now itself will be a grave mistake.

In any case, even though Groups A and B look tough, the other two so-called easier groups will become problematic once the play-in teams enter.

Play-in draw results

The draw results for the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is as follows:

Group A

Fnatic

Beyond Gaming

DetonatioN FocusMe

Evil Geniuses

Loud

Chiefs Esports Club

Group B

Royal Never Give Up

Saigon Buffalo

DRX

Istanbul Wildcats

MAD Lions

Isurus

Thus, if the Group stage draw looked scary, fans would definitely agree the play-in draw looks even more competitive. Obviously, Group B looks quite difficult with Royal Never Give Up and DRX in the mix.

However, Group A is very tricky as teams like Beyond Gaming and Detonation FocusMe have the habit of landing upsets.

Overall, the groups at League of Legends Worlds 2022 are quite good, and fans will be treated to some really exciting games once the play-in stages kick off on September 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan