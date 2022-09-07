League of Legends Worlds 2022: All qualified teams, starting date, venue, and more

Qualifications for League of Legends Worlds 2022 are all but complete, with 24 teams set to battle it out for the $2,225,000 tournament. The participating teams have been confirmed, and the only thing remaining now is to determine the seedings from the various competing regions.

This article will provide a complete list of teams vying for the winner's crown, along with the starting date and venue for Worlds 2022. The groups for the main stage and Play-In stage have not been confirmed yet and will be available once the draw show is conducted on September 11, 2022.

There is no doubt that Worlds 2022 is set to be highly competitive as the teams that have qualified are among the best in their region. Apart from that, Riot Games is also introducing a brand new Summoner's Cup in 11 years, adding to the excitement among both professional players and fans.

Full details regarding qualified teams, dates, and venue at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The qualified teams for League of Legends Worlds 2022 are listed below. The regions and tournaments that these teams participate in have been provided in brackets.

JDG (LPL- China) Top Esports (LPL- China) Edward Gaming (LPL- China) Royal Never Give Up (LPL- China) Gen.G (LCK- South Korea) T1 (LCK- South Korea) DAMWON KIA (LCK- South Korea) DRX (LCK- South Korea) G2 Esports (LEC- Europe) Fnatic (LEC- Europe) Rogue (LEC- Europe) MAD Lions (LEC- Europe) 100 Thieves (LCS- North America) Evil Geniuses (LCS- North America) Cloud9 (LCS- North America) CTBC Flying Oyster (PCS- Taiwan) Beyond Gaming (PCS- Taiwan) GAM Esports (VCS- Vietnam) Saigon Buffalo (VCS- Vietnam) Detonation FocusMe (LJL- Japan) Chiefs Esports Club (LCO- Oceania) Isurus (LLA- Latin America) LOUD (CBLOL- Brazil) TBD (TCL- Turkey)

Among these teams, the only one that remains to be confirmed is the TCL representative from Turkey. The team that qualifies from the region will be updated once it is known after September 10, 2022.

Dates for League of Legends Worlds 2022

As is well-known at this point, Worlds 2022 will have two separate sections. One of them is the Play-In stage, which is sort of a qualification process, and then there is the Group Stage, where the main event starts. The top 12 teams will compete in the main stage, while the rest will have to qualify from the Play-Ins.

A total of 12 teams will be participating in the Play-In stage, and it is safe to say that most of those will be eliminated even before the Group Stages begin. The dates for the Play-In stages and the Group Stages for Worlds 2022 are provided below:

Play-In Stage: September 29 - October 4 Group Stage: October 7-10 and October 13 - 16 Quarterfinals: October 20 - 23 Semifinals: October 29-30 Finals: November 5

It is safe to say that the tournament will be incredibly long as it will span almost a month. The teams participating in the Play-In stage will have to work even more as these teams will have to reach the venue early to start practicing.

The teams participating in the Group Stages of League of Legends Worlds 2022 will get a little more time to rest and practice.

Venue for League of Legends Worlds 2022

League of Legends Worlds 2022 will take place in North America, with the various stages spreading across the continent. The venue for all the various stages at Worlds 2022 has been provided below:

Play-In stage: Arena Esports Stadium in Mexico City Group Stage: Hulu Theater in New York City Quarterfinals: Hulu Theater in New York City Semifinals: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia Finals: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Tickets for League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be available from September 8 onwards. It is recommended that fans book them fast as they tend to get sold out almost instantly. The tickets for the finals, however, will be available from September 29 onwards.

