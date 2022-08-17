League of Legends Worlds Championship 2022: Ticket sale dates, timings, where to buy, and more

Tickets for League of Legends World Championship 2022 are about to go on sale. The dates for each stage have been made public by Riot Games, facilitating the acquisition of tickets before the competition starts at the end of September.

There will be two parts to the entire ticket sale process. First, beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, September 8, the general public will have access to tickets for the play-in stage, Group Stage, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals. Whether fans are planning a trip to the Big Apple or a fun time in Mexico, they will get the chance to obtain seats for the largest League of Legends event of the year.

In the second phase, tickets for the League of Legends World Championship Finals will go on sale on Thursday, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. CT. Fans might not want to miss out on marking their calendars if they want to bear witness to a series between two of the finest teams in professional play, that too for the first time in North America since 2016.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 ticket-booking details

From Thursday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 4, Play-Ins will be held at the Arena Esports Stadium at Artz Pedregal in Mexico City, Mexico. Following that, the group stage will start at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Quarterfinals will run from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23. The stage prior to this one, the Group Stage, will take place from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 16.

The official Cinemex website offers pre-savings for tickets to fans for both Stages. Alternatively, fans can also sign up on worlds22.ontouraccess.com to get email alerts when ticket sales for all Stages start. Pre-sale tickets are also available to Mastercard holders for all Stages of the competition other than the Play-In Stage.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 will come to an end at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on November 5, after more than two weeks in New York City.

The list of 24 teams that will compete in Worlds 2022 is provided below. Additionally, LEC has been allocated an LCL spot because LCL will not be able to send in a representative for the competition:

Qualified teams or Play-In Stage

China (LPL) - 4th Seed

Korea (LCK) - 4th Seed

Europe (LEC) - 3rd and 4th Seed

North America (LCS) - 3rd Seed

Southeast Asia (PCS) - 2nd Seed

Vietnam (VCS) - 2nd Seed

Brazil (CBLOL) - 1st Seed

Japan (LJL) - 1st Seed

Latin America (LLA) - 1st Seed

Oceania (LCO) -1st Seed

Turkey (TCL) - 1st Seed

Qualified teams for Group Stage

China (LPL) - 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Seeds

Korea (LCK) - 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Seeds

Europe (LEC) - 1st and 2nd Seeds

North America (LCS) - 1st and 2nd Seeds

Southeast Asia (PCS) - 1st Seed

Vietnam (VCS) - 1st Seed

Out of these 24 League of Legends teams, 12 teams will automatically advance to the group stage, while the remaining teams must compete in play-in matches.

