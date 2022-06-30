League of legends Worlds 2022: Semifinals relocated from Toronto to Atlanta

The League of Legends World Championship 2022 Semifinals will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a recent announcement from Riot Games.

State Farm Arena, NBA team Atlanta Hawks' home, is located in Downtown Atlanta and is surrounded by a number of top-notch tourist attractions, dining options, parks, hotels, and nightclubs.

Instead, the Semifinals portion of the event will be relocating to Atlanta and will take place at Sources: Riot will be announcing today that #Worlds2022 will no longer be going to Toronto for the Semifinals leg.Instead, the Semifinals portion of the event will be relocating to Atlanta and will take place at @StateFarmArena , home of the Atlanta Hawks. Sources: Riot will be announcing today that #Worlds2022 will no longer be going to Toronto for the Semifinals leg. Instead, the Semifinals portion of the event will be relocating to Atlanta and will take place at @StateFarmArena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.

In order to give teams a clear path to completion in all rounds of Worlds, Riot decided to shift the Semifinals from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19, which has affected the possibility of obtaining multi-entry visas into the U.S. within specified timescales.

Riot Games' Global Head of LoL Esports Naz Aletaha stated in a recent media conference:

“We are committed to upholding our tradition of a multi-city Worlds tour despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, and look forward to hosting the 2022 Semifinals at the state-of-the-art State Farm Arena in Atlanta."

She further went on to say:

"This news is no doubt disappointing to our fans and partners in Canada, and we want to sincerely thank Toronto, Scotiabank Arena, and our community for their understanding. We look forward to bringing a major LoL Esports event there in the future.”

Canadian League of Legends fans will likely be disappointed to learn that Worlds 2022 won’t be coming to their nation after all.

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena welcomes League of Legends 2022 World Championship

One of the four venues for this year's LoL Worlds competition, which will take place in several locations across North America, was chosen to be Scotiabank Arena.

Thousands of League of Legends fans were expected to attend the Semifinals in Toronto before the tournament's Play-ins round in Mexico City, Group Stage and Quarterfinals in New York, and the Finals in San Francisco.

Info on dates, seeding, and ticket sales will be shared later this summer.



: bit.ly/3bFTcGr JUST ANNOUNCED: We are excited to welcome @lolesports in October for #Worlds2022 Info on dates, seeding, and ticket sales will be shared later this summer. 🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: We are excited to welcome @lolesports in October for #Worlds2022. Info on dates, seeding, and ticket sales will be shared later this summer. 🔗: bit.ly/3bFTcGr https://t.co/HZd8fCnjr9

However, the venue had to relocate to Atalanta for claimed COVID-19 restrictions and difficulties. Alyson Griffin, Vice President of Marketing at State Farm, Toronto, seemed excited after Riot's recent announcement. His words were:

“As a sponsor of League of Legends Esports Global Events, the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and State Farm Arena itself, we’re extremely happy with the serendipity of Worlds 2022 being held in Atlanta."

He spoke about how their relationship with the developers has been good and the game's feature in a challenge they conducted:

"Our relationship with Riot and the gaming community has continued to evolve and LoL was even featured in our recent State Farm Gamerhood Challenge. We’re looking forward to seeing the top teams and fans come together this Fall.”

The VP promised that he and his team will look forward to working closely with Riot Games, their partners, and the local League of Legends community to create a remarkable experience for all involved.

New city schedule for Worlds 2022

Here is the updated schedule and locations for League of Legends Worlds 2022:

Play-Ins: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Groups & Quarterfinals: New York, New York

New York, New York Semifinals: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Finals: San Francisco, California

Riot ensured fans that information regarding dates, seedings, and ticket sales will be shared later this summer.

