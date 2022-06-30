5 League of Legends champions players want to see in Star Guardian

Star Guardian has been one of League of Legends’ most popular skin sets themed in a parallel universe.

It features a group of high school kids willing to become cosmic protectors and fight down enemies who threaten the universe. However, they learn about the agony and dangers that come with their newfound positions.

Riot Games has had a lot of success with Star Guardian. Each of the three events that have previously occurred has received a brilliant response from the League of Legends community. In 2016, the original Star Guardian skinline was released, and the roster was further expanded in 2017 and 2019.

July 2022 will see a fresh list of champions like Ekko, Sona, Nilah, Kai'Sa, and others debuting on the Star Guardian roster. Glimpses of the skins on PBE promise that each of the newly added skins will again be fan favorites. They are colorful and have some of the best designs in the champions' pool.

However, from various social media posts, it can be inferred that fans don’t want the Star Guardian skinline to end with Nilah. They would also love to see a few other dazzling characters in the skinline.

The following is a list of five champions whose entries to the Star Guardian Universe will be received by League of Legends fans with a warm welcome.

1) Fiora

Fiora's original LoL skin (Image via Riot Games)

Fiora hails from Valoran, a favorite hot spot for Star Guardians. She is considered to be the most threatening fighter in the region. In a vast and dark universe, Star Guardians are the young warriors chosen by fate to protect the light of the stars.

According to Fiora's canonical tale, "The Grand Duelist" claimed to be her father's household in the wake of a scandal nearly destroying them. She is now dedicated to restoring the Laurents to their rightful place among the great and good of the kingdom.

A concept model of Star Guardian Fiora by artist Alex Heath (Image via Alex Heath: ArtStation)

Like the Star Guardians, Fiora is also destined to burn bright. Her League of Legends lore also describes her dedication to standing against evil for good, qualifying her as a good fit on the "magical" girls roster.

2) Leona

Leona's original LoL skin (Image via Riot Games)

Leona, by origin, is an aspect of the mighty star, the Sun. Fans have been demanding "The Radiant Dawn's" entry to the Star Guardian skinline since 2016, but Riot is yet to consider the same.

A concept model of Star Guardian Caitlyn by artist Patricia Ariza (Image via Patricia Ariza: ArtStation)

A genuine "Star Guardian" by her League of Legends canonical lore, Leona is a holy warrior of the Solari who defends Mount Targon with her Zenith Blade and the Shield of Daybreak. She is imbued with the fire of the Sun and deserves a fair spot in the Star Guardian skinline.

3) Ashe

Ashe's original League of Legends skin (Image via Riot Games)

Ashe is a member of the Warrior Caste by birth. Gifted with an ancestral connection to the magic of Freljord, she perfectly fits into the roster of the magical Star Guardians.

A concept model of Star Guardian Ashe by artist Alex Nguyen (Image via Alex Nguyen: ArtStation)

Fans have wished to see Ashe in the Star Guardian skinline since the beginning of the event six years back, as "Frost Archer" happens to be one of the cutest warriors in League of Legends. Several cosplay artists can also be seen at community events like the Anime Expo, donning concept Star Guardian skins of Ashe.

4) Caitlyn

Caitlyn's original League of Legends skin (Image via Riot Games)

Another ideal addition to the Star Guardian roster might be Caitlyn. The "Sheriff of Piltover" would eventually become one of the young warriors tasked with guarding the stars' light by "burning bright" like no one had ever done.

A concept model of Star Guardian Caitlyn by artist Daniel Matos (Image via Daniel Matos: ArtStation)

A wonderful model for Star Guardian Caitlyn was designed to last year by 3D designer and artist Daniel Matos, better known on Twitter as Bearded Shepherd. The model was made to celebrate the first season of Arcane, League of Legends' animated Netflix series.

5) Irelia

Irelia's original League of Legends skin (Image via Riot Games)

Fans have wanted Irelia on the Star Guardian roster since the debut of the event back in 2016. A Star Guardian Irelia will not only be an addition to the Leader champion besides Ahri but "The Blade Dancer" will also be the first blade-wielding Guardian in League of Legends.

A concept model of Star Guardian Irelia by artist Evelynn Noire (Image via Evelynn Noire: ArtStation)

Like every other Star Guardian, Irelia is a "defender." Her League of Legends lore is about defending the land and her people of Ionia. Her in-game model is perfect for the magical outfit. Thus, Ireliia would fit perfectly into the skinline.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

