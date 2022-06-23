League of Legends reveals brand new Star Guardian skins: Release date, expected price, and more

League of Legends' Star Guardian 2022 event has been a topic of conversation for quite some time now. There have been numerous leaks regarding the champions who will be featured in the same.

As it turns out, developers have finally revealed the five different champions who will be part of the latest Star Guardian event set to release on July 14, 2022.

Star Guardian 2022 is rumored to be running for two whole patches. So, in case fans do not find certain champions who were previously mentioned by leakers, that is probably because those skins will be released later on.

Everything fans need to know regarding the upcoming Star Guardian skins in League of Legends

Star Guardian 2022 is set to be the biggest event in League of Legends this calendar year. A plethora of skins are expected to be released along with a lot of other goodies for players to grab.

Riot Games, up until now, has revealed five champions who will feature in the Star Guardian event set to arrive in League of Legends' patch 12.13. The champions involved are Kai'Sa, Sona, Ekko, Fiddlesticks, and Nilah.

Brand new botlaner Nilah is also confirmed to be releasing along with patch 12.13. Hence, it is expected that she will also get a Star Guardian skin, as it coincides with the brand new event.

In any case, these Star Guardian skins are bound to be a fan-favorite, as a lot of players love this brand. These are vibrant skins that feature some of the the most visually pleasing color combinations amongst all.

Fortunately, players can try out the skins in League of Legends' PBE (Public Beta Environment) as they are all up and running. If players have any feedback, they can post these, and Riot Games will take the same under consideration.

Splash Art and Expected Price for Star Guardian skins

1.Star Guardian Kai'Sa

Expected Price: 1820 RP

2. Star Guardian Sona

Star Guardian Sona (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3. Star Guardian Fiddlesticks

Star Guardian Fiddlesticks (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4. Star Guardian Ekko

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5. Star Guardian Ekko Prestige Edition

Expected Price: N/A

6. Star Guardian Nilah

Star Guardian Nilah (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

It is vital to mention that the prices mentioned here are merely based off leaks and initial previews of the animation. Thus, the same can vary once the skins are released on July 14, 2022.

