Nilah's post-release balance plans in League of Legends will involve adjusting counterplay opportunities and support synergy

Nilah is an upcoming brand new melee botlaner within League of Legends who is set to arrive on the summoner's rift on July 14, 2022. And just like every champion, there is always a chance that Nilah will also be overpowered at launch.

The developers have claimed that they will be ready to roll out any form of balancing if needed once she is released within the game. These balance changes include providing counterplay opportunities for players in losing lanes, enhancing her support synergy, and adjusting her scaling to normalize item builds.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends True bliss lies in the heart of battle. So, let us begin! True bliss lies in the heart of battle. So, let us begin! 🌊 https://t.co/oW7fRHDk9i

Obviously, it is tough to say how Nilah will pan out right now. However, considering that she is releasing on the PBE (public beta environment) on June 22, 2022, the developers will have a general idea about which direction to follow.

Nilah's passive skill in League of Legends might be a concern for players after her release

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Evil falls to joyous strength. You will know her name. Evil falls to joyous strength. You will know her name. https://t.co/QRlQZKMrXs

Nilah's kit and abilities were officially revealed by the developers on June 22, 2022. Among those abilities, it seems like the biggest concern that the developers have regarding balancing is in respect of her passive ability, Joy Unending. This is because a significant portion of the post-release balance plans concerns this ability itself.

As it turns out, her passive can perform two different tasks at once. The first one involves scaling, where whenever Nilah scores a minion kill, she and her closest allied champion will gain 50% of the experience from the kill.

Secondly, whenever an ally uses a shield or a heal near Nilah, the latter will ensure that both of them gain its benefits at the same time. Thus, this ability is something that could force players to use enchanter supports in League of Legends.

Fortunately, there are a few balancing options that the developers have in place.

Adjusting counterplay options for Nilah

It turns out that the developers are worried that the first ability might be way too overpowered and that if Nilah gains early leads, then it will be insanely difficult to control her. This is because the shared experience will help escalate her scaling massively, which will make the lane almost unplayable for the enemy team.

Hence, the developers have claimed that controlling Nilah in the lane by denying her free CS will be the easiest way to ensure that she does not get to scale freely. Even then, there will be adjustments if simply disrupting her lane farm is not enough to stop her from snowballing games.

Adjusting support synergy for Nilah

The developers are also stressing about the second part of her passive, which involves the benefits of healing or shielding, and might make support players angry. This is because those who love playing engage supports might not enjoy being forced into Lulu or Karma.

Therefore, in order to balance this part, the developers have claimed that they will buff and nerf this ability in case Nilah becomes too one-dimensional with regard to lane synergy. In fact, League of Legends developers have also mentioned that Nilah's W will actually help to empower tankier supports.

Thus, even if Nilah's passive does not synergize with melee supports, her other abilities will do that. This is why players are encouraged to experiment with her more, even though there will be tuning in case players feel it is necessary.

Adjusting item builds

Finally, there is one last area that the developers feel might need balancing, and it is related to her item builds. This is because, being a melee botlaner, several League of Legends players might start building a tank or fighter items on her.

This, in turn, can lead to several gamers playing Nilah in the top lane. Hence, in order to prevent this, the developers will look to buff her passive so that she remains as the botlane skirmisher.

Moreover, League of Legends developers have claimed that she is meant for crit builds with traditional marksman items despite being a melee botlaner. Hence, if there is any deviation from the same, there will be changes to prevent Nilah from hampering the overall balance of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far