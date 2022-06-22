League of Legends patch 12.12 official notes: Snow Moon skins go live, Shaco adjustments, Bel’Veth nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.12 will be introducing an extensive number of champion updates to the MOBA, which will look to further iron out some of the inconsistencies that were introduced with the 12.10 durability updates.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the nerfs that the latest void jungler Bel’Veth will be receiving across the entirety of her kit, along with the adjustments which are set to hit Shaco, Katarina, Soraka, and Yuumi.

The highly anticipated Snowmoon skin line will also be a part of the update, along with buffs for Yorick, Annie, and Seraphine.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

League of Legends patch 12.12 official notes

1) Champions

Amumu

Q - Bandage Toss

Mana Cost: 70 >>> 30/35/40/45/50

R - Curse of the Sad Mummy

Damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP) >>> 200/300/400 (+80% AP)

Annie

Q - Disintegrate

Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP)

R - Summon: Tibbers

Tibbers - Base Health: 1200/2100/3000 >>> 1300/2200/3100

Tibbers - Base Armor & Magic Resistance: 30/50/70 >>> 30/60/90

Bel'Veth

Base Stats

Basic Attack Range: 125 >>> 175

Health Regeneration: 8.5 >>> 6

Health Regeneration Growth: 0.85 >>> 0.6

Health Regeneration at Level 18: 22.95 >>> 16.2

Passive - Death in Lavender

Bonus Attack Speed per Lavender Stack: 0.25-1.25% (levels 1-18) >>> 0.28-1% (levels 1-13)

[NEW] THE LAVENDER CS: Bel'Veth now gains 1 Lavender stack per large minion

E - Royal Maelstrom

Minimum Damage per Hit: 8/11/14/17/20 (+6% AD) >>> 8/10/12/14/16 (+6% AD)

Life Steal: 20/22/24/26/28% >>> 20/21.5/23/24.5/26%

R - Endless Banquet

Explosion Damage Based on Target's Missing Health: 25/30/35% >>> 25% at all ranks

Bonus Attack Range: 50/75/100 >>> 50 at all ranks

Void Remora Health: 70% >>> 50/60/70% of minion's maximum health

Bugfixes & Updates

Bel'Veth's true form E - Royal Maelstrom animation has been tweaked at higher attack speeds

Bel'Veth's true form basic attack animation has been adjusted to swing slightly less at slower attack speeds

Sheen will no longer proc if Bel'Veth attempts to cast Q - Void Surge in a direction that is on cooldown

Bel'Veth's Q - Void Surge no longer deals double the intended true damage from R - Endless Banquet's passive

Fixed a bug where, if she was already in her true form, Bel'Veth would lose her health bonus upon consuming Void Coral

Fixed a bug where, if Bel'Veth's Void Remora attacked an undead Sion, Void Coral would spawn when his passive expired

Fixed a bug where Bel'Veth's true form duration sometimes failed to properly refresh upon consuming Void Coral

Fixed a bug where Bel'Veth's basic attack SFX was sometimes audible to enemies through Fog of War

Blitzcrank

Q - Rocket Grab

Damage: 90/140/190/240/290 (+120% AP) >>> 105/155/205/255/305 (+120% AP)

R - Static Field

Detonation Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% AP) >>> < strong>275/400/525 (+100% AP)

Dr. Mundo

Passive - Goes Where He Pleases

Health Regeneration: 1-2% maximum health (levels 1-18) >>> 0.8-1.6% maximum health (levels 1-18)

R - Maximum Dosage

Increased Base Health: 10/15/20% missing health >>> 8/11.5/15% missing health

Fiora

Passive - Duelist's Dance

Bonus True Damage: 3% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 3% (+4.5% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health

Heimerdinger

Q - H-28G Evolution Turret

Standard Turret - Health: 150-575 (+5-40%) (levels 1-18) >>> 175-700 (+5-40%) (levels 1-18)

Standard Turret - Magic Damage: 6/9/12/15/18 (+35% AP) >>> 7/11/15/19/23 (+35% AP)

E - CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade

Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 11 seconds

Ivern

Passive - Friend of the Forest

Base Health Cost: 23.5-6.5% (levels 1-18) >>> 20-3% (levels 1-18)

Base Mana Cost: 34.5-9% (levels 1-18) >>> 30-4.5% (levels 1-18)

E - Triggerseed

Shield: 70/100/130/160/190 (+75% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP)

R - Daisy!

Daisy - Health: 1250/2500/3750 (+50% AP) >>> 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP)

Daisy - Armor & Magic Resistance: 15/40/90 (+5% AP) >>> 20/50/100 (+5% AP)

Janna

W - Zephyr

Bonus Move Speed: 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% (+2% per 100 AP) >>> 6/7/8/9/10% (+2% per 100 AP)

Slow: 24/28/32/36/40% (+6% per 100 AP) >>> 20/24/28/32/36% (+6% per 100 AP)

E - Eye of the Storm

Shield: 75/100/125/150/175 (+60% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+55% AP)

Jarvan IV

Base Stats

Mana Growth: 40 >>> 55

Mana at Level 18: 980 >>> 1235

Passive - Martial Cadence

Cooldown: 6 seconds >>> 6/5/4/3 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16)

Katarina

Passive - Voracity

Magic Damage Upon Retrieving Dagger - Bonus AD Ratio: 75% >>> 65%

E - Shunpo

Damage: 15/30/45/60/75 (+50% AD) (+25% AP) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+40% AD) (+25% AP)

R - Death Lotus

Physical Damage per Dagger: 16% (+12.8% per 1.0 total attack speed) bonus AD >>> 16% (+16% per 0.7 total attack speed) bonus AD

On-Hit Effectiveness per Dagger: 25/30/35% >>> 28/33/38%

Lucian

Base Stats

Base AD: 62 >>> 60

Q - Piercing Light

Damage: 95/130/165/200/235 (+60/75/90/105/120% bonus AD) >>> 95/125/155/185/215 (+60/75/90/105/120% bonus AD)

Seraphine

E - Beat Drop

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Slow/Stun Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds

Shaco

Base Stats

Health Growth: 103 >>> 99

Health at Level 18: 2381 >>> 2313

Armor Growth: 4.7 >>> 4

Armor at Level 18: 109.9 >>> 98

Q - Deceive

Physical Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+25% bonus AD) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% bonus AD)

W - Jack in the Box

Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+9% AP) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+12% AP)

E - Two-Shiv Poison

Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+70% bonus AD) (+50% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD) (+60% AP)

Singed

W - Mega-Adhesive

Slow: 60% >>> 50/55/60/65/70%

R - Insanity Potion

Bonus Stats: 30/60/90 >>> 20/60/100

Soraka

R - Wish

Heal: 125/200/275 (+50% AP) >>> 150/250/350 (+50% AP)

[REM] DEEP WOUNDS: No longer removes Grievous Wounds from targets

Viego

Passive - Sovereign's Domination

Base Heal Upon Possession: 2.5% >>> 2% of target's maximum health

E - Harrowed Pass

[REM] STEALTHY STUNS: Casting E - Harrowed Pass while charging W - Spectral Maw no longer instantly stealths you

R - Heartbreaker

Bonus Physical Damage: 15/20/25% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of lowest health or closest enemy's missing health

Yorick

Passive - Shepherd of Souls

Mist Walker - Base Health: 100-185 (levels 1-18) (+15% of Yorick's maximum health) >>> 110-212 (levels 1-18) (+20% of Yorick's maximum health)

Mist Walker - Move Speed: 300 >>> 325

R - Eulogy of the Isles

Maiden of the Mist - Base Health: 300/1000/3000 (+70% of Yorick's maximum health) >>> 350/1100/3300 (+75% of Yorick's maximum health)

Maiden of the Mist - Marked Target Chase Range: 1600 >>> 1000

Yuumi

Passive - Bop 'n' Block

Shield: 56-360 (varies, levels 1-18) >>> 60-380 (varies, levels 1-18)

E - Zoomies

Heal: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP)

Bonus Move Speed: 15% (+6% per 100 AP) >>> 20% (+6% per 100 AP)

Zeri

Base Stats

Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 >>> 0.7

Health Regeneration at Level 18: 12.6 >>> 15.15

W - Ultrashock Laser

Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+150% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 20/55/90/125/160 (+130% AD) (+60% AP)

Critical Strike Damage: 17.5/78.75/140/201.25/262.5 (+262.5% AD) (+122.5% AP) >>> 25/96.25/157.5/218.75/280 (+227.5% AD) (+105% AP)

2) Items

Night Harvester

Build Path: Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Blasting Wand + 865 gold >>> Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Fiendish Codex + 815 gold

Serpent's Fang

VERY VENOMOUS: Serpent's Fang no longer applies additional shield reduction beyond 50% based on enemy's bonus heal and shield power

Shadowflame

IGNORED AGAIN: Shadowflame's additional magic damage based on ignored MR is no longer mitigated by the target's MR

3) Runes

Predator

Maximum Bonus Move Speed: 45% >>> 25-50% (levels 7-18)

Damage: 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+20% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 20-180 (levels 1-18) (+25% bonus AD) (+15% AP)

Cooldown: 90-60 seconds (levels 1-18) >>> 120-60 seconds (levels 1-18)

4) Systems

Vision

NOW YOU SEE ME: All jungle monsters and wards will now be visible instantly, even upon dashing or blinking into visible range

5) Bugfixes & Updates

Re-enabled the “Farm Champs Not Camps” challenge

Re-enabled the “Leading By Example” challenge

Added Qiyana to the “Where’d They Go?” and “It Has ‘Ultimate’ In the Name!” challenges

Added Renata Glasc to "Hold That Pose," "They Just... Don't... DIE!", "We Protec," and "It Has ‘Ultimate’ In the Name!" challenges

“The Disrespect” challenge description has been updated for clarity

Progress bars have been fixed and will properly display your progress on Challenges

Fixed a bug where some challenge titles did not match their actual names

Switching tabs in the Challenges Collection Page now scrolls you back to the top

Challenge Leaderboards now properly abbreviate numbers

Fixed a bug where the “Prodigy” challenge would sometimes fail to progress upon getting multi-kills at the same time

6) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Sona can no longer gain an additional Passive - Power Chord -empowered basic attack by casting an ability immediately after another empowered basic attack

Doran's Ring's Drain passive has been restored and will properly regenerate health if you already have full mana

Fixed a bug where if Olaf hit a Blast Cone while his R - Ragnarok was active, he would not get knocked back by it

Olaf's W - Tough It Out basic attack reset will interact with Hail of Blades properly (similar to Jax's W - Empower, allowing up to 4 basic attacks empowered by the rune) stacks

Fixed a bug where Olaf's E - Reckless Swing could heal towers if he cast it on the same target that the tower was last hitting

Fixed a bug where casting Lux's R - Final Spark as Sylas would incorrectly cost him mana

Fixed a bug where Wukong's Q - Crushing Blow would not grant Tear of the Goddess stacks

Champion-created clones can no longer apply the burn effect from Emberknife and Hailblade's Sear passive

Fixed a bug where Evenshroud's Coruscation passive would incorrectly also count as a slow

Fixed a bug where the VFX for Banshee's Veil and Edge of Night would sometimes not be visible

Several VFX (Everfrost) and SFX (Ornn's E - Searing Charge, Crown of the Shattered Queen, Dead Man's Plate, Turbo Chemtank, Zhonya's Hourglass, and Stopwatch) have been fixed and will no longer be visible or audible through Fog of War

Fixed a bug where Sion, Karthus, and Kog'Maw's corpses would have active unit collision after their passives expired (i.e., could cause minion blocking)

Fixed a bug where in-game ping indicators displayed latency as 7ms higher than actual ping for all players

Fixed a bug where double-digit KDAs would sometimes display incorrectly on the scoreboard

Fixed a bug where error text would sometimes appear in party lobbies upon hitting the Find Match button

Fixed a bug where the Season Split Start modal would incorrectly display Victorious Morgana

Syndra, Rell, and Nautilus' Champion Select role tags have been fixed

7) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Snow Moon Caitlyn

Snow Moon Illaoi

Snow Moon Kayn

Ashen Knight Pantheon

The following chromas will be released in this patch:

Snow Moon Caitlyn

Snow Moon Illaoi

Snow Moon Kayn

Ashen Knight Pantheon

Final Boss Veigar

Ashen Knight Pantheon (Emberwoken)

