League of Legends patch 12.12 official notes: Snow Moon skins go live, Shaco adjustments, Bel’Veth nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.12 will be introducing an extensive number of champion updates to the MOBA, which will look to further iron out some of the inconsistencies that were introduced with the 12.10 durability updates.
Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the nerfs that the latest void jungler Bel’Veth will be receiving across the entirety of her kit, along with the adjustments which are set to hit Shaco, Katarina, Soraka, and Yuumi.
The highly anticipated Snowmoon skin line will also be a part of the update, along with buffs for Yorick, Annie, and Seraphine.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:
League of Legends patch 12.12 official notes
1) Champions
Amumu
Q - Bandage Toss
- Mana Cost: 70 >>> 30/35/40/45/50
R - Curse of the Sad Mummy
- Damage: 150/250/350 (+80% AP) >>> 200/300/400 (+80% AP)
Annie
Q - Disintegrate
- Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP)
R - Summon: Tibbers
- Tibbers - Base Health: 1200/2100/3000 >>> 1300/2200/3100
- Tibbers - Base Armor & Magic Resistance: 30/50/70 >>> 30/60/90
Bel'Veth
Base Stats
- Basic Attack Range: 125 >>> 175
- Health Regeneration: 8.5 >>> 6
- Health Regeneration Growth: 0.85 >>> 0.6
- Health Regeneration at Level 18: 22.95 >>> 16.2
Passive - Death in Lavender
- Bonus Attack Speed per Lavender Stack: 0.25-1.25% (levels 1-18) >>> 0.28-1% (levels 1-13)
- [NEW] THE LAVENDER CS: Bel'Veth now gains 1 Lavender stack per large minion
E - Royal Maelstrom
- Minimum Damage per Hit: 8/11/14/17/20 (+6% AD) >>> 8/10/12/14/16 (+6% AD)
- Life Steal: 20/22/24/26/28% >>> 20/21.5/23/24.5/26%
R - Endless Banquet
- Explosion Damage Based on Target's Missing Health: 25/30/35% >>> 25% at all ranks
- Bonus Attack Range: 50/75/100 >>> 50 at all ranks
- Void Remora Health: 70% >>> 50/60/70% of minion's maximum health
Bugfixes & Updates
- Bel'Veth's true form E - Royal Maelstrom animation has been tweaked at higher attack speeds
- Bel'Veth's true form basic attack animation has been adjusted to swing slightly less at slower attack speeds
- Sheen will no longer proc if Bel'Veth attempts to cast Q - Void Surge in a direction that is on cooldown
- Bel'Veth's Q - Void Surge no longer deals double the intended true damage from R - Endless Banquet's passive
- Fixed a bug where, if she was already in her true form, Bel'Veth would lose her health bonus upon consuming Void Coral
- Fixed a bug where, if Bel'Veth's Void Remora attacked an undead Sion, Void Coral would spawn when his passive expired
- Fixed a bug where Bel'Veth's true form duration sometimes failed to properly refresh upon consuming Void Coral
- Fixed a bug where Bel'Veth's basic attack SFX was sometimes audible to enemies through Fog of War
Blitzcrank
Q - Rocket Grab
- Damage: 90/140/190/240/290 (+120% AP) >>> 105/155/205/255/305 (+120% AP)
R - Static Field
- Detonation Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% AP) >>> < strong>275/400/525 (+100% AP)
Dr. Mundo
Passive - Goes Where He Pleases
- Health Regeneration: 1-2% maximum health (levels 1-18) >>> 0.8-1.6% maximum health (levels 1-18)
R - Maximum Dosage
- Increased Base Health: 10/15/20% missing health >>> 8/11.5/15% missing health
Fiora
Passive - Duelist's Dance
- Bonus True Damage: 3% (+5.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 3% (+4.5% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health
Heimerdinger
Q - H-28G Evolution Turret
- Standard Turret - Health: 150-575 (+5-40%) (levels 1-18) >>> 175-700 (+5-40%) (levels 1-18)
- Standard Turret - Magic Damage: 6/9/12/15/18 (+35% AP) >>> 7/11/15/19/23 (+35% AP)
E - CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade
- Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 11 seconds
Ivern
Passive - Friend of the Forest
- Base Health Cost: 23.5-6.5% (levels 1-18) >>> 20-3% (levels 1-18)
- Base Mana Cost: 34.5-9% (levels 1-18) >>> 30-4.5% (levels 1-18)
E - Triggerseed
- Shield: 70/100/130/160/190 (+75% AP) >>> 80/115/150/185/220 (+75% AP)
R - Daisy!
- Daisy - Health: 1250/2500/3750 (+50% AP) >>> 1300/2600/3900 (+50% AP)
- Daisy - Armor & Magic Resistance: 15/40/90 (+5% AP) >>> 20/50/100 (+5% AP)
Janna
W - Zephyr
- Bonus Move Speed: 6/7.5/9/10.5/12% (+2% per 100 AP) >>> 6/7/8/9/10% (+2% per 100 AP)
- Slow: 24/28/32/36/40% (+6% per 100 AP) >>> 20/24/28/32/36% (+6% per 100 AP)
E - Eye of the Storm
- Shield: 75/100/125/150/175 (+60% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+55% AP)
Jarvan IV
Base Stats
- Mana Growth: 40 >>> 55
- Mana at Level 18: 980 >>> 1235
Passive - Martial Cadence
- Cooldown: 6 seconds >>> 6/5/4/3 seconds (levels 1/6/11/16)
Katarina
Passive - Voracity
- Magic Damage Upon Retrieving Dagger - Bonus AD Ratio: 75% >>> 65%
E - Shunpo
- Damage: 15/30/45/60/75 (+50% AD) (+25% AP) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+40% AD) (+25% AP)
R - Death Lotus
- Physical Damage per Dagger: 16% (+12.8% per 1.0 total attack speed) bonus AD >>> 16% (+16% per 0.7 total attack speed) bonus AD
- On-Hit Effectiveness per Dagger: 25/30/35% >>> 28/33/38%
Lucian
Base Stats
- Base AD: 62 >>> 60
Q - Piercing Light
- Damage: 95/130/165/200/235 (+60/75/90/105/120% bonus AD) >>> 95/125/155/185/215 (+60/75/90/105/120% bonus AD)
Seraphine
E - Beat Drop
- Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 10 seconds
- Slow/Stun Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds
Shaco
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 103 >>> 99
- Health at Level 18: 2381 >>> 2313
- Armor Growth: 4.7 >>> 4
- Armor at Level 18: 109.9 >>> 98
Q - Deceive
- Physical Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+25% bonus AD) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% bonus AD)
W - Jack in the Box
- Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+9% AP) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+12% AP)
E - Two-Shiv Poison
- Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+70% bonus AD) (+50% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD) (+60% AP)
Singed
W - Mega-Adhesive
- Slow: 60% >>> 50/55/60/65/70%
R - Insanity Potion
- Bonus Stats: 30/60/90 >>> 20/60/100
Soraka
R - Wish
- Heal: 125/200/275 (+50% AP) >>> 150/250/350 (+50% AP)
- [REM] DEEP WOUNDS: No longer removes Grievous Wounds from targets
Viego
Passive - Sovereign's Domination
- Base Heal Upon Possession: 2.5% >>> 2% of target's maximum health
E - Harrowed Pass
- [REM] STEALTHY STUNS: Casting E - Harrowed Pass while charging W - Spectral Maw no longer instantly stealths you
R - Heartbreaker
- Bonus Physical Damage: 15/20/25% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of lowest health or closest enemy's missing health
Yorick
Passive - Shepherd of Souls
- Mist Walker - Base Health: 100-185 (levels 1-18) (+15% of Yorick's maximum health) >>> 110-212 (levels 1-18) (+20% of Yorick's maximum health)
- Mist Walker - Move Speed: 300 >>> 325
R - Eulogy of the Isles
- Maiden of the Mist - Base Health: 300/1000/3000 (+70% of Yorick's maximum health) >>> 350/1100/3300 (+75% of Yorick's maximum health)
- Maiden of the Mist - Marked Target Chase Range: 1600 >>> 1000
Yuumi
Passive - Bop 'n' Block
- Shield: 56-360 (varies, levels 1-18) >>> 60-380 (varies, levels 1-18)
E - Zoomies
- Heal: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP)
- Bonus Move Speed: 15% (+6% per 100 AP) >>> 20% (+6% per 100 AP)
Zeri
Base Stats
- Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 >>> 0.7
- Health Regeneration at Level 18: 12.6 >>> 15.15
W - Ultrashock Laser
- Damage: 10/45/80/115/150 (+150% AD) (+70% AP) >>> 20/55/90/125/160 (+130% AD) (+60% AP)
- Critical Strike Damage: 17.5/78.75/140/201.25/262.5 (+262.5% AD) (+122.5% AP) >>> 25/96.25/157.5/218.75/280 (+227.5% AD) (+105% AP)
2) Items
Night Harvester
- Build Path: Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Blasting Wand + 865 gold >>> Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + Fiendish Codex + 815 gold
Serpent's Fang
- VERY VENOMOUS: Serpent's Fang no longer applies additional shield reduction beyond 50% based on enemy's bonus heal and shield power
Shadowflame
- IGNORED AGAIN: Shadowflame's additional magic damage based on ignored MR is no longer mitigated by the target's MR
3) Runes
Predator
- Maximum Bonus Move Speed: 45% >>> 25-50% (levels 7-18)
- Damage: 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+20% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 20-180 (levels 1-18) (+25% bonus AD) (+15% AP)
- Cooldown: 90-60 seconds (levels 1-18) >>> 120-60 seconds (levels 1-18)
4) Systems
Vision
- NOW YOU SEE ME: All jungle monsters and wards will now be visible instantly, even upon dashing or blinking into visible range
5) Bugfixes & Updates
- Re-enabled the “Farm Champs Not Camps” challenge
- Re-enabled the “Leading By Example” challenge
- Added Qiyana to the “Where’d They Go?” and “It Has ‘Ultimate’ In the Name!” challenges
- Added Renata Glasc to "Hold That Pose," "They Just... Don't... DIE!", "We Protec," and "It Has ‘Ultimate’ In the Name!" challenges
- “The Disrespect” challenge description has been updated for clarity
- Progress bars have been fixed and will properly display your progress on Challenges
- Fixed a bug where some challenge titles did not match their actual names
- Switching tabs in the Challenges Collection Page now scrolls you back to the top
- Challenge Leaderboards now properly abbreviate numbers
- Fixed a bug where the “Prodigy” challenge would sometimes fail to progress upon getting multi-kills at the same time
6) Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Sona can no longer gain an additional Passive - Power Chord -empowered basic attack by casting an ability immediately after another empowered basic attack
- Doran's Ring's Drain passive has been restored and will properly regenerate health if you already have full mana
- Fixed a bug where if Olaf hit a Blast Cone while his R - Ragnarok was active, he would not get knocked back by it
- Olaf's W - Tough It Out basic attack reset will interact with Hail of Blades properly (similar to Jax's W - Empower, allowing up to 4 basic attacks empowered by the rune) stacks
- Fixed a bug where Olaf's E - Reckless Swing could heal towers if he cast it on the same target that the tower was last hitting
- Fixed a bug where casting Lux's R - Final Spark as Sylas would incorrectly cost him mana
- Fixed a bug where Wukong's Q - Crushing Blow would not grant Tear of the Goddess stacks
- Champion-created clones can no longer apply the burn effect from Emberknife and Hailblade's Sear passive
- Fixed a bug where Evenshroud's Coruscation passive would incorrectly also count as a slow
- Fixed a bug where the VFX for Banshee's Veil and Edge of Night would sometimes not be visible
- Several VFX (Everfrost) and SFX (Ornn's E - Searing Charge, Crown of the Shattered Queen, Dead Man's Plate, Turbo Chemtank, Zhonya's Hourglass, and Stopwatch) have been fixed and will no longer be visible or audible through Fog of War
- Fixed a bug where Sion, Karthus, and Kog'Maw's corpses would have active unit collision after their passives expired (i.e., could cause minion blocking)
- Fixed a bug where in-game ping indicators displayed latency as 7ms higher than actual ping for all players
- Fixed a bug where double-digit KDAs would sometimes display incorrectly on the scoreboard
- Fixed a bug where error text would sometimes appear in party lobbies upon hitting the Find Match button
- Fixed a bug where the Season Split Start modal would incorrectly display Victorious Morgana
- Syndra, Rell, and Nautilus' Champion Select role tags have been fixed
7) Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Snow Moon Caitlyn
- Snow Moon Illaoi
- Snow Moon Kayn
- Ashen Knight Pantheon
The following chromas will be released in this patch:
- Snow Moon Caitlyn
- Snow Moon Illaoi
- Snow Moon Kayn
- Ashen Knight Pantheon
- Final Boss Veigar
- Ashen Knight Pantheon (Emberwoken)