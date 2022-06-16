League of Legends leaks reveal patch 12.12 Mythic shop rotation: K/DA Prestige Evelynn, Ashen Knight Pantheon, and more

League of Legends' Mythic shop is a brand new addition to the game where players can buy old Prestige edition skins and other exclusive cosmetic items by exchanging Mythic Essence.

However, one of the best things about this Mythic shop is that it rotates from time to time in order to keep its stock fresh and appealing. As it turns out, recent leaks suggest that the Mythic Essence shop will rotate with patch 12.12 and will see the return of K/DA Prestige Evelynn, along with the release of brand new Ashen Knight Pantheon.

It is important to realize though that this information is still a leak (apart from Pantheon) and if League of Legends fans want official confirmation then they will have to wait for Riot Games to provide full details.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the leaked Mythic shop for patch 12.12

League of Legends' brand new Mythic shop was added to the game back in April 2022. Through this shop, fans can purchase all the exclusive skins that the game has to offer.

However, unlike normal skins, fans will have to use the brand new Mythic Essence (previously Gemstones) to buy the same. Unfortunately, there are only a few limited ways through which fans can obtain the Mythic Essence that is required for these special skins.

Julian @Julex_Gameplays TIENDA DE ESENCIAS MITICAS:

-100 Esencias c/u: Ziggs Hextech y Darius Nova Terrorifica

-125 Esencias c/u: Lucian Pulso de Fuego,

-150 Esencias c/u: Evelynn K/DA POP/STARS TIENDA DE ESENCIAS MITICAS:-100 Esencias c/u: Ziggs Hextech y Darius Nova Terrorifica-125 Esencias c/u: Lucian Pulso de Fuego,-150 Esencias c/u: Evelynn K/DA POP/STARS https://t.co/q5LtNcURcz

Nevertheless, the good part about this shop is that the offers presented usually stay for quite a while. The previous Mythic Shop lasted for almost three months and this is the first time since then that it will rotate with new offers in store.

Thus, gamers will have ample opportunity to obtain enough Mythic Essence to buy at least one skin from the shop. As it turns out, they would probably want to do that as some really amazing skins are going to be featured.

Obviously, Ashen Knight Pantheon will be making its debut within League of Legends. However, apart from that, K/DA Prestige Evelynn, Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition, and a few other top-tier skins will also feature in the shop.

Splash Art and expected price of skins in the leaked Mythic shop for patch 12.12

1) K/DA Prestige Evelynn

K/DA Prestige Evelynn (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 150 Mythic Essence

2) Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition

Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 125 Mythic Essence

3) Dreadnova Darius

Dreadnova Darius (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 100 Mythic Essence

4) Hextech Ziggs

Hextech Ziggs (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 100 Mythic Essence

5) Ashen Knight Pantheon

Ashen Knight Pantheon (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 100 Mythic Essence

Finally, it is vital to clarify that some of the brand new Prestige skins that will be released in the coming months alongside new events might also be available through the Mythic shop (the ones that cannot be obtained through event currency).

However, the accessibility timespan of those skins will vary from the ones mentioned here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far