League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split power rankings

League of Legends' LCK is home to some of the best teams in the world. The level of competition that takes place within this tournament is something that most other regions cannot match.

Every team that will be participating in League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has been ranked in this article. The rankings are based on how much chance that particular team has to grab the title and make it to Worlds 2022 in the end.

It is also important to remember that when it comes to power rankings for the LCK, it is more or less a ranking between the best and most skilled teams that this tournament has to offer. However, just like every team in every region, there are a few teams that will rank above the others.

Every team participating in League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split ranked from best to worst

Before moving on with the overview, it is vital to present the power rankings for League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split. The rankings are assigned in a way where S stands for the teams that will be the best performers, while D is for the teams that will probably have the most disappointing performances in the end.

S: T1, Gen.G

A: DAMWON KIA, DRX

B: Kwangdong Freecs, Fredit Brion, KT Rolsters

C: Nongshim Redforce, Liiv Sandbox

D: Hanwha Life Esports

It is important that for the rankings, the kind of performances that the teams and the players have shown during League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split have been taken into consideration.

Apart from that, roster changes like Nuguri to DAMWON KIA have also been taken into consideration. It is always possible that certain teams will perform better than what might be obvious from their rosters.

Even then, in most cases, the performance seldom varies from what is predicted before the season. Finally, the skills of the individual players have also been taken into consideration when placing a team above or below in the list.

In any case, T1 and Gen.G will still be looking to dominate, but DAMWON KIA might have a shot with Nuguri back in the top lane. DRX is also looking like a very strong team and might have a shot at the finals.

KT Rolsters and Kwangdong Freecs might cause a few upsets as both of them have talented players. The issue is that both of these teams are inconsistent and can only do well on good days. The same can be said about Nongshim Redforce as well, who are also showing inconsistencies in their performances. The problem is that their playstyle feels extremely confusing, which is something that will negatively affect the team across the season.

The last team to look at is Hanwha Life Esports. The team has seen a drastic negative change in their performance in 2022, compared to their performance in 2021. Unfortunately, the departure of Chovy and Deft has severely affected the dynamics of this team, and they might struggle a lot during the 2022 season of League of Legends' LCK.

