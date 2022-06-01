League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Match schedule for June, start date, and more

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is only a few weeks away. Teams have already started preparing in full flow, and they will clash against each other for the title of not just the best in Europe, but also a place at Worlds 2022.
The Summer Split of LEC 2022 is set to begin on June 17 and the schedule for the month of June has been revealed. The first week of the Summer Split will be a superweek, when some of the biggest teams will clash for some really exciting encounters.
Obviously, all eyes will be on G2 Esports on account of being the champions of Spring Split and the semi-finalists of MSI 2022. It will be interesting to witness how every other team adapts to G2 Esports and rises up to the challenge.
Full details regarding the match schedule for June at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split
Before starting with the match schedule, it is first important to provide a list of all the teams who will be participating in the tournament. The teams are as follows:
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- Team Vitality
- Rogue
- MAD Lions
- SK Gaming
- EXCEL
- Astralis
- Team BDS
- Misfits Gaming
The Summer Split of LEC is always interesting to watch, as teams are usually able to showcase their full potential. Usually, Spring Split is when teams get to know each other, and Summer Split is when they put out their strategies and skills.
Every year, something special happens during the Summer Split that fans love to witness. This year, however, everyone's eyes will be on G2 Esports, as last year the team failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championships.
It was a really disappointing incident for a team like G2 Esports to not finish in the Top 3. However, the changes they made to that team worked out during the Spring Split. It will now be interesting to witness how things work out in the Summer Split.
In order to witness the journey of G2 Esports and the other teams, fans will need to tune into the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on June 17 and watch the Summer Split. The match schedule for the same has been provided below:
Friday- June 17
- Team Vitality vs MAD Lions
- Team BDS vs SK Gaming
- Misfits Gaming vs EXCEL
- G2 Esports vs Astralis
- Rogue vs Fnatic
Saturday- June 18
- Team BDS vs Astralis
- SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
- Team Vitality vs Misfits Gaming
- Fnatic vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs G2 Esports
Sunday-June 19
- Misfits Gaming vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs Team BDS
- SK Gaming vs Fnatic
- G2 Esports vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs MAD Lions
Friday-June 24
- SK Gaming vs Astralis
- Team Vitality vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs Misfits Gaming
- Team BDS vs G2 Esports
- MAD Lions vs Fantic
Saturday-June 25
- SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming
- MAD Lions vs EXCEL
- Rogue vs Astralis
- Team BDS vs Fnatic
- Team Vitality vs G2 Esports
It is important to remember that unlike the Spring Split, there will be no excuse for teams underperforming during the Summer Split. This is because every team has had ample time to fix their differences and prepare a proper strategy. The Top 3 teams will qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2022.