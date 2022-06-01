League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Match schedule for June, start date, and more

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is only a few weeks away. Teams have already started preparing in full flow, and they will clash against each other for the title of not just the best in Europe, but also a place at Worlds 2022.

The Summer Split of LEC 2022 is set to begin on June 17 and the schedule for the month of June has been revealed. The first week of the Summer Split will be a superweek, when some of the biggest teams will clash for some really exciting encounters.

LEC @LEC



Find your schedule for the Superweek here!



lolesports.com/schedule?leagu… #LEC returns on 17 June!Find your schedule for the Superweek here! #LEC returns on 17 June!Find your schedule for the Superweek here! 👇📅 lolesports.com/schedule?leagu… https://t.co/GcSwuTZudE

Obviously, all eyes will be on G2 Esports on account of being the champions of Spring Split and the semi-finalists of MSI 2022. It will be interesting to witness how every other team adapts to G2 Esports and rises up to the challenge.

Full details regarding the match schedule for June at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Before starting with the match schedule, it is first important to provide a list of all the teams who will be participating in the tournament. The teams are as follows:

G2 Esports

Fnatic

Team Vitality

Rogue

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

EXCEL

Astralis

Team BDS

Misfits Gaming

The Summer Split of LEC is always interesting to watch, as teams are usually able to showcase their full potential. Usually, Spring Split is when teams get to know each other, and Summer Split is when they put out their strategies and skills.

Every year, something special happens during the Summer Split that fans love to witness. This year, however, everyone's eyes will be on G2 Esports, as last year the team failed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championships.

It was a really disappointing incident for a team like G2 Esports to not finish in the Top 3. However, the changes they made to that team worked out during the Spring Split. It will now be interesting to witness how things work out in the Summer Split.

In order to witness the journey of G2 Esports and the other teams, fans will need to tune into the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on June 17 and watch the Summer Split. The match schedule for the same has been provided below:

Friday- June 17

Team Vitality vs MAD Lions

Team BDS vs SK Gaming

Misfits Gaming vs EXCEL

G2 Esports vs Astralis

Rogue vs Fnatic

Saturday- June 18

Team BDS vs Astralis

SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

Team Vitality vs Misfits Gaming

Fnatic vs EXCEL

Rogue vs G2 Esports

Sunday-June 19

Misfits Gaming vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs Team BDS

SK Gaming vs Fnatic

G2 Esports vs EXCEL

Rogue vs MAD Lions

Friday-June 24

SK Gaming vs Astralis

Team Vitality vs EXCEL

Rogue vs Misfits Gaming

Team BDS vs G2 Esports

MAD Lions vs Fantic

Saturday-June 25

SK Gaming vs Misfits Gaming

MAD Lions vs EXCEL

Rogue vs Astralis

Team BDS vs Fnatic

Team Vitality vs G2 Esports

It is important to remember that unlike the Spring Split, there will be no excuse for teams underperforming during the Summer Split. This is because every team has had ample time to fix their differences and prepare a proper strategy. The Top 3 teams will qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far