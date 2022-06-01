League of Legends' new video provides first glimpse at Ahri's ASU (model and animation) rework

Ahri is arguably one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. In fact, her popularity has skyrocketed after she received a mini-rework that has made her one of the best midlane champions in the game.

However, based on the recent pride 2022 trailer video, it seems like the developers are not done yet, as they are going to bring forth an ASU (Art and Sustainability Update) update very soon. This will mean that her character model and animations will be reworked to improve her visual appeal.

Sharjo @Sharjamon But yeah incase anyone missed it



That's an Ahri asu right there But yeah incase anyone missed itThat's an Ahri asu right there https://t.co/bqWpZdW8Vx

The change will make Ahri the perfect champion, and she will probably become the favorite of the entire fanbase. Unfortunately, the video also seems to have been made unavailable, though gamers took screenshots before that happened.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the potential ASU rework for Ahri

Ahri's rework back in January made her the undisputed queen of the midlane in League of Legends. Since that change, she has become popular in both solo-queue and professional play, and her priority levels have skyrocketed.

However, apart from the skill rework, players have also been asking for a model and animation rework for Ahri. In fact, her character model in the game Ruined King or her model in the title Project L is way better.

Thus, it is no surprise that gamers wanted a change in League of Legends' main game as well. Fortunately, the developers will grant this wish, and it seems that they are more or less done preparing the same already.

NickyBoi @NickyBoiYT So we got a bit of a teaser for the Ahri ASU in that 2022 Pride Trailer, looks like they went with the Wild Rift design



Between Wild Rift/LoR/Ruined King designs I do think LoR is the best one but hey, still looks 100x better than she her current model



More ASU's plz rito >:( So we got a bit of a teaser for the Ahri ASU in that 2022 Pride Trailer, looks like they went with the Wild Rift designBetween Wild Rift/LoR/Ruined King designs I do think LoR is the best one but hey, still looks 100x better than she her current modelMore ASU's plz rito >:( https://t.co/gJMSFc3rkT

There has been a short video by Riot Games (pride 2022 trailer) where gamers can see a teaser of Ahri after her ASU rework. However, it is unclear, and players will have to wait until more leaks arrive or an official announcement is made.

In any case, considering that the update seems to be done, the release might not be very far off either. Leakers claim that her ASU rework might be released as early as patch 12.12 or 12.13.

League of Legends' patch 12.12 does not have many skin releases. Thus it could mean that the patch might be dedicated entirely to Ahri. Otherwise, she might get it alongside the new Star Guardian event that is supposed to arrive with patch 12.13 in all probability.

As for her character model, the chances are that it will be very similar to the ones in the games mentioned earlier. Nevertheless, League of Legends players should wait for now until Riot Games come forth with more official information.

Edited by Shaheen Banu