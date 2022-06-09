"Literally Ruined King Pantheon recolor": League of Legends community showcases disappointment over Ashen Knight Pantheon skin

League of Legends' brand new Ashen Knight Pantheon skin is set to be released in the game along with patch 12.12. This is the second skin under the Ashen Knight banner after the highly successful Pyke skin that was released around two months back.

The problem with the Pantheon skin is that fans are not at all pleased with how it looks. In fact, they had massive expectations after the Pyke skin. Unfortunately, fans do not feel that this skin is even close to the last one, and according to them, it is just a re-colored version of a past skin in the game.

One such fan commented the following:

"Literally Ruined King Pantheon recolor"

The primary complaint that fans seem to have is regarding the fact that the skin looks bland. In fact, players are claiming that the Splash Art looks like Riot Games put in the least amount of effort to create it.

League of Legends fans feel that the Ashen Knight Pantheon skin is not worth the hard-earned Mythic Essence

The Ashen Knight skins in League of Legends cannot be bought using Riot Points. In fact, players need to spend Mythic Essence to buy the skin, which is already very hard to earn.

Therefore, if the skin is underwhelming, then it is justified for players to feel that spending Mythic Essence is not worth it. Considering how good Ashen Knight Pyke was and the expectations that players had, it is understandable that they are angry about this skin.

The Ashen Knight skinline is supposed to represent warriors from an age-old kingdom that has now fallen into ruins. Thus, it is normal to expect the skinline to have its own unique identity in the game.

The problem is that the Ashen Knight Pantheon simply looks like a purple version of another skin that was released a year back in the game. The design, aesthetics, and feel of this new skin is very similar to the Ruined King Pantheon skin and fans are simply frustrated by the same.

One of the biggest complaints that players have is that Pantheon is, once again, wearing no armor, which is extremely uncharacteristic of this champion. In fact, some League of Legends fans are claiming that this Pantheon skin has some resemblance to Wukong and Olaf with a beard.

In any case, the development of the skin is done, and unfortunately, no major changes can be made at this point. Hopefully, future releases of the Ashen Knight skin will be more towards the liking of League of Legends fans.

