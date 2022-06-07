League of Legends' brand new Snow Moon and Ashen Knight Pantheon skins: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends on June 7, 2022 revealed four different skins that will be coming to the game in a future patch update. This has been a norm as the developers provide a preview of brand new set of skins that are often added to the PBE whenever a patch hits the official servers.

In any case, this time, the skins go by the name of Snow Moon and will include cosmetic items for two champions who are often neglected by developers in most scenarios. Apart from that, a brand new Ashen Knight skin is also set to be released, which means the previous one is now going to leave the store in all probability.

Obviously, unlike past updates, this time the skin count is less, but the ones that will be released look quite good and have a brilliant dark tone to them.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know regarding the upcoming Snow Moon and Ashen Knight Pantheon skin

The latest Snow Moon and Ashen Knight Pantheon skins have made their way to the PBE. This means that the skins will be released along with League of Legends' patch 12.12.

The champions who are getting featured with the Snow Moon skins are Illaoi, Caitlyn and Kayn. Amongst these, Kayn is really short on skins and Illaoi also does not get cosmetics very often.

Pantheon by

Kayn by Huyy Nugyen

Illaoi by

Pantheon by

Kayn by Huyy Nugyen

Illaoi by

Caitlyn done in house by the illustrious Alex Flores

Thus, it is definitely a moment of celebration for the players of those two champions. Caitlyn obviously has a variety of skins to her name and this one will only add onto that already extensive collection.

In any case, the star of the show is the Pantheon's Ashen Knight skin. Previously, Ashen Knight Pyke was released and players were able to purchase the skin using Mythic Essence from the shop. There were rumors that the next skin under the same name would be Pantheon, but now those have been turned to reality.

In any case, the Ashen Knight Pyke skin will probably be removed and replaced for the time being by Pantheon. Perhaps in the future, Pyke will make one more return to the game. However, it is recommended that Pyke fans buy it as there is no guarantee on when it might return if it does leave the shop.

Finally, the skin count this time is definitely low, which is quite understandable as leaks have suggested that a massive Star Guardian event will arrive with patch 12.13.

Splash art and expected prices for Snow Moon and Ashen Knight Pantheon skin in League of Legends

1) Snow Moon Illaoi

Snow Moon Illaoi (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

2) Snow Moon Caitlyn

Snow Moon Caitlyn (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

3) Snow Moon Kayn

Snow Moon Kayn (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1350 RP

4) Ashen Knight Pantheon

Ashen Knight Pantheon (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 100 Mythic Essence

