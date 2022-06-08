League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split: Match schedule for June, teams participating and more

League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split is set to commence from June 17, 2022. Therefore, it is safe to say that North American fans cannot hold back their excitement any more.

However, LCS's 2022 Summer Split will be a lot more special this year in comparison to previous years. This is mainly because League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be held in North America.

Teams who perform exceptionally well in the Summer Split will get to play at the World Championships in front of their home crowd. Obviously, the mental boost that teams receive when playing in front of a crowd that is constantly cheering their name is something that can make even the hardest of encounters feel like a breeze.

This is why every team in the LCS will most likely be putting in extra effort as the stakes have been raised significantly.

Everything fans need to know regarding League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

The teams who will be fighting to win League of Legends LCS's 2022 Summer Split and also book a slot at Worlds 2022 from the North American region are listed below:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

FlyQuest

Dignitas

Counter Logic Gaming

Immortals

TSM

Golden Guardians

Amongst these teams, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and Team Liquid are fan favorites to win the title. Obviously, North American fans are expecting a lot from Evil Geniuses judging by the team's brilliant run during the Spring Split of the LCS.

Besides that, the team also performed brilliantly in League of Legends MSI 2022. Hence, it will be interesting to witness how much this roster has developed and what new strategies they test out.

Unfortunately, Cloud9 had a really awkward end to the Spring Split, especially on account of the controversy surrounding the sudden departure of their former coach LS. Hopefully, the Summer Split will be a lot smoother and the team will be able to perform much better.

Finally, Team Liquid is definitely a team with many eyes on them currently. Being a superteam, both professional players and fans alike expected them to win the Spring Split. However, after the team failed to do so, a lot of questions were asked about the viability of such a star-studded roster.

Hence, if the Summer Split performance does not go well, then it will put a massive dent regarding the concept of superteams.

Match schedule for June at League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

June 17 - Friday

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest

100 Thieves vs TSM

Immortals vs Team Liquid

Dignitas vs Counter Logic Gaming

June 18 - Saturday

Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians

Dignitas vs Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs Counter Logic Gaming

Immortals vs FlyQuest

June 19 - Sunday

100 Thieves vs Dignitas

FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid vs Cloud9

Counter Logic Gaming vs Golden Guardians

TSM vs Immortals

June 25 - Saturday

Dignitas vs Cloud9

100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians

TSM vs Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs Immortals

FlyQuest vs Counter Logic Gaming

June 26 -Sunday

Golden Guardians vs TSM

Team Liquid vs FlyQuest

Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves

Counter Logic Gaming vs Evil Geniuses

Immortals vs Dignitas

The North American region has always been considered weak within the League of Legends competitive scene. Therefore, it is imperative that the teams develop themselves properly and showcase no signs of weakness.

There is a lot at stake this time, especially with Worlds 2022 happening in North America itself. Thus, sloppy plays and excuses will not be tolerated by the fans.

