League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split: Match schedule for June, teams participating, and more

The League of Legends LCK (South Korea) 2022 Summer Split starts June 15. Arguably one of the most competitive regions within the game, there is no doubt that its fans will be excited.
The rise of T1 to the top of the LCK has once again fuelled global fans' interest. In fact, T1's performance during the Spring Split was more than enough to massively boost the viewership for the region.
Thus, there is no doubt that LCK's Summer Split will be even more interesting as fans know what to expect.
A detailed match schedule for June, along with the names of the participating teams, has been provided below so that fans can mark their calendars to witness some of the highest quality games that League of Legends has to offer.
Everything fans need to know regarding League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split
A complete list of teams who will be participating in the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has been provided below:
- T1
- DAMWON KIA
- Gen.G
- Kwangdong Freecs
- Hanwha Life Esports
- DRX
- NS Redforce
- Fredit Brion
- Liiv Sandbox
- KT Rolster
T1, DAMWON KIA, and Gen.G will be the primary challengers for the 2022 Summer Split. T1 is looking the strongest and has the most finesse in terms of drafting and gameplay.
However, DAMWON KIA will be looking to take revenge for the Spring Split with Nuguri back on the toplane. No doubt, the addition of Nuguri will completely change the dynamics of this team, and it will be interesting to watch how others can manage it.
Gen.G has a superstar roster and, after reaching the finals of the 2022 Spring Split, will look to repeat it once more in the summer.
To watch the journey of T1, DAMWON KIA, Gen.G, and the others, the match schedule for the month has been presented below.
Match schedule for June at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split
June 15 - Wednesday
- Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports
- NS Redforce vs DRX
June 16 - Thursday
- KT Rolster vs Gen.G
- Fredit Brion vs DAMWON KIA
June 17 - Friday
- Liiv Sandbox vs Kwangdong Freecs
- T1 vs NS Redforce
June 18 - Saturday
- Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports
- DRX vs Fredit Brion
June 19 - Sunday
- KT Rolster vs T1
- DAMWON KIA vs Liiv Sandbox
June 22 - Wednesday
- Gen.G vs DAMWON KIA
- Fredit Brion vs KT Rolster
June 23 - Thursday
- Kwangdong Freecs vs NS Redforce
- T1 vs Liiv Sandbox
June 24 - Friday
- Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX
- Fredit Brion vs Gen.G
June 25 - Saturday
- DAMWON KIA vs T1
- Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster
June 26 - Sunday
- Hanwha Life Esports vs NS Redforce
- DRX vs Kwangdong Freecs
June 29 - Wednesday
- Liiv Sandbox vs DRX
- Kwangdong Freecs vs T1
June 30 - Thursday
- Fredit Brion vs Hanwha Life Esports
- NS Redforce vs Gen.G
During the upcoming Split, the performance of every side needs to be at its peak as the best will qualify for the League of Legends Worlds 2022. Thus, the stakes are pretty high, and not a single mistake will go un-punished in League of Legends' LCK 2022 Summer Split.