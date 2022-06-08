League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split: Match schedule for June, teams participating, and more

The League of Legends LCK (South Korea) 2022 Summer Split starts June 15. Arguably one of the most competitive regions within the game, there is no doubt that its fans will be excited.

The rise of T1 to the top of the LCK has once again fuelled global fans' interest. In fact, T1's performance during the Spring Split was more than enough to massively boost the viewership for the region.

LCK @LCK



June 15th Season Opener

17:00 KST: KDF vs HLE

We look forward to seeing #LCK fans again for the return of Summer starting June 15th!

Thus, there is no doubt that LCK's Summer Split will be even more interesting as fans know what to expect.

A detailed match schedule for June, along with the names of the participating teams, has been provided below so that fans can mark their calendars to witness some of the highest quality games that League of Legends has to offer.

Everything fans need to know regarding League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split

LCK @LCK *As of 2021, the LCK MSI representative’s first match will take place on the second match Friday in consideration of the short break time between tournaments. *As of 2021, the LCK MSI representative’s first match will take place on the second match Friday in consideration of the short break time between tournaments.

A complete list of teams who will be participating in the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split has been provided below:

T1

DAMWON KIA

Gen.G

Kwangdong Freecs

Hanwha Life Esports

DRX

NS Redforce

Fredit Brion

Liiv Sandbox

KT Rolster

T1, DAMWON KIA, and Gen.G will be the primary challengers for the 2022 Summer Split. T1 is looking the strongest and has the most finesse in terms of drafting and gameplay.

However, DAMWON KIA will be looking to take revenge for the Spring Split with Nuguri back on the toplane. No doubt, the addition of Nuguri will completely change the dynamics of this team, and it will be interesting to watch how others can manage it.

Gen.G has a superstar roster and, after reaching the finals of the 2022 Spring Split, will look to repeat it once more in the summer.

To watch the journey of T1, DAMWON KIA, Gen.G, and the others, the match schedule for the month has been presented below.

Match schedule for June at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split

June 15 - Wednesday

Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life Esports

NS Redforce vs DRX

June 16 - Thursday

KT Rolster vs Gen.G

Fredit Brion vs DAMWON KIA

June 17 - Friday

Liiv Sandbox vs Kwangdong Freecs

T1 vs NS Redforce

June 18 - Saturday

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports

DRX vs Fredit Brion

June 19 - Sunday

KT Rolster vs T1

DAMWON KIA vs Liiv Sandbox

June 22 - Wednesday

Gen.G vs DAMWON KIA

Fredit Brion vs KT Rolster

June 23 - Thursday

Kwangdong Freecs vs NS Redforce

T1 vs Liiv Sandbox

June 24 - Friday

Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX

Fredit Brion vs Gen.G

June 25 - Saturday

DAMWON KIA vs T1

Liiv Sandbox vs KT Rolster

June 26 - Sunday

Hanwha Life Esports vs NS Redforce

DRX vs Kwangdong Freecs

June 29 - Wednesday

Liiv Sandbox vs DRX

Kwangdong Freecs vs T1

June 30 - Thursday

Fredit Brion vs Hanwha Life Esports

NS Redforce vs Gen.G

During the upcoming Split, the performance of every side needs to be at its peak as the best will qualify for the League of Legends Worlds 2022. Thus, the stakes are pretty high, and not a single mistake will go un-punished in League of Legends' LCK 2022 Summer Split.

