Vitality drops League of Legends veteran, Selfmade, ahead of LEC Summer Split

League of Legends LEC regulars, Team Vitality, have benched their jungle starter Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek, just one week before the Summer Split.

June 6 saw the French team announce the bring-in of Kang ‘Haru’ Min-seung, and Zhou ‘Bo’ Yang-Bo as jungle replacements for Selfmade. They also officially announced the appointment of their new assistant coach Đorđe ‘Spale’ Spasić.

Haru, a 24-year-old South Korean jungler, previously played for top League of Legends teams all over the world like T1, Gen.G, and Hanwha Life. In June 2022, he joined Vitality from the British team X7 Esports after competing in the last NLC split. Haru will be accompanied by his substitute Chinese jungler, Bo, who came in from FunPlus Phoenix this summer as a promising young prospect.

The team will be aiming towards performing well in the upcoming Summer Split with a decent roster behind the screens.

Changes in gameplan stood out as the reason behind benching the League of Legends star jungler

In their announcement, Vitality officials quoted a change in approach to the team's gameplan in the upcoming competitive scene as the key reason for dropping Selfmade from the squad. The team's head coach Louis-Victor ‘Mephisto’ Legendre stated,

“Roster changers are never easy, but after evaluating out spring split with all of the players, the Team Vitality coaching and team staff felt that the jungle role had the best potential for success if we were to try something new.”

Vitality signed Selfmade last year, on May 26, after his long and successful Fnatic journey. The French side had also roped-in other big League of Legends names in the likes of Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság, Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris in 2021, but unfortunately, did not live up to the fans' expectations.

In the 2022 LEC Spring Split, Vitality finished 5th in the regular season after losing 9 out of 18 games. They ended their season at 5th, after losng 3-0 to G2 in the lower-bracket playoffs.

Mephisto ended his farewell greetings to Selfmade by stating,

"I want to thank Selfmade for all his contributions in the team, and I wish him nothing but the best in his future."

Selfmade played his last international tournament with Fnatic at the 2020 League of Legends World Championships, where they were knocked out in the playoffs by Chinese heavyweights, Top Esports.

Team Vitality are all set to start their League of Legends LEC 2022 journey with two young Asian junglers on board. Their first tie is up against MAD Lions on June 17, 2022.

