Selfmade fails to retribute as Fnatic beat Vitality in League of Legends LEC Summer Week 2 matchup

It didn't take long for Vitality's jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek to face off against his former side, Fnatic, in League of Legends LEC Summer's Week 2 fixture.

Selfmade had a good chance to silence his doubters by capitalizing over the Summoner's jungle against Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau. But his old teammates at Fnatic proved themselves to be superior in all aspects, as they dominated Vitality throughout the game. Within just 30 minutes, Vitality lost their nexus to Fnatic, ending all hopes for Selfmade's first sweet chance of retribution.

Im simply choking in official games and i need to find out what is the reason. Sorry for underperforming so far, once i will feel on "stage" like i do in practice i promise u wont be disappointed. — Nio (@selfmade_LoL) June 18, 2021

Selfmade later tweeted about taking complete responsibility for his recent underperformance and has expressed his desire to find out why as soon as possible.

Bwipo thinks his former teammate Selfmade didn't have a bad game in their first competitive League of Legends clash as opponents

Selfmade and Bwipo in 2020 LEC Spring (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Bwipo, who was recently shifted to Fnatic's jungle, had an outstanding game with Viego and outplayed Selfmade's Rumble in all aspects from start to finish. The veteran top laner turned jungler secured an impressive KDA of 2/2/19, with an 81% mark of kill participation.

Selfmade, on the other hand, had a fairly average performance on his Rumble, as he managed to put up a scoreline of 1-6-5, unlike his regular KDA figures. In a post-match interview on Fernando Cardente's YouTube channel, Bwipo said,

Honestly, I don't think there was much that he (Selfmade) could have changed. I think his pathing made sense and the only play he could have made differently was to capitalize on the 3v3 skirmishes with Ezreal, Yone, and Rumble. It was basically right there where they threw the game and made it very difficult to play. Other than that I don't think he played a bad game

With the win over Vitality, Fnatic picked up their second point of the League of Legends LEC 2021 Summer, registering a scoreline of 2-2. Meanwhile, Vitality, along with SK Gaming, remain at the bottom of the table with just 1 win each after 5 games

