Bwipo confirms Fnatic-exit at the end of 2021 professional League of Legends season

Fnatic's star top laner Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau confirmed in a live League of Legends stream that he declined a recent contract extension offer from Fnatic.

The Belgian's contract with the European League of Legends heavyweights is set to expire on November 2021, and Bwipo has asked the franchise not to include him in next season's roster. Fnatic fans, thus, won't see their dependable top laner again in their favorite orange jersey. During his live stream, Bwipo said,

“I don’t want to be on a team like Fnatic if I don’t perform well. I have other options lined up for me, so maybe a different top laner can bring results to Fnatic.”

The early announcement of Bwipo's Fnatic-exit came as a shock to fans since he is still contractually obligated by his team for six more months.

Bwipo assured his fans that he will continue playing for Fnatic until the end of the professional League of Legends 2021 season

Bwipo and Fnatic seemed to be off-color right from the start of the 2021 LEC Spring. They finished the group stage with an average scoreline of 9-9 while getting cleanly swept by Schalke in the playoffs.

Bwipo n'est pas encore parti de Fnatic mais il semble déjà avoir fait ses bagages.



Le joueur belge n'aurait pas souhaité prolonger son contrat et quitterait donc l'équipe à la fin de la saison.



Still, with a whole League of Legends LEC Summer Split left to be played, fans think the exit news from their top laner might negatively impact the entire squad. Apart from Bwipo, Fnatic's veteran jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek has also supposedly turned down his contract extension with the team but the top laner was the first to confirm it live.

“The thing about being on a team like Fnatic is that even if I extend my contract and perform poorly, there’s a chance I'll get replaced. So to say it’s a big gamble is a bit of an understatement.”

The starting date for the 2021 League of Legends European Championship summer is yet to be officially declared. It is almost certain that Bwipo will wear the Fnatic kit for one last time and thus, fans will expect to embrace a farewell show, worth remembering.