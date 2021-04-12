MAD Lions reverse sweep Rogue to secure their first LEC title

It was an incredible end to the LEC Spring 2021 as MAD Lions came back from 0-2 down in the final to finish the series off with a 3-2 scoreline against Rogue.

After losing the first two games, MAD had a gargantuan task to turn around the best of 5 series. Fans were sure about Rogue sealing the tie, but the team in yellow had other plans.

The incredible reverse sweep by MAD led them to win their first-ever LEC Championship. The European underdogs will now represent their region in the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, to be held in Iceland later this year.

MAD Lions are the LEC Spring 2021 champions

Mad Lions celebrate their LEC Spring 2021 win with the trophy (Image via LEC)

Even after having a couple of close contests in the first two games, MAD Lions could not keep pace with Rogue's experienced and strategic game plan.

Advertisement

Both teams displayed some of the best teamfights and macro plays in the tournament, but the latter started gaining the final grips of the clash-gears. They were 2-0 up by the first 90 minutes and were at match point.

However, the underdogs came back into the series with an unreal mentality and sheer determination. Game 3 saw MAD Lions' dominant teamfighting against Rogue's marksman and enchanter duos.

They finished the game within 35 minutes to stay alive for the fourth round.

Advertisement

MAD never looked back after and maintained their momentum to win the fourth game of the series within 24 minutes. Their strategy to use Wukong in the top lane was perfectly executed by Irfan Berk "Armut" Tukek, as it turned out to be a masterstroke against Rogue's controlled playstyle.

Armut used the "Monkey King" in the final game as well and secured a total of 11 kills and five assists. He was deservingly voted the Player of the Final series.

As the series was tied at 2-2, both Rogue and MAD Lions had to deal with a do-or-die situation. As everyone expected, the last game was the closest of them all, but in the end, the latter were the ones who held their nerves.

They came back from behind to complete the reverse sweep and took down Rogue's nexus for the third straight time after a 35-minute encounter.

Advertisement

Spanish youngster Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla was named the Rookie of the LEC Spring 2021 season. With MAD Lions winning the Spring Split for the first time in six years, a name other than Fnatic or G2 Esports will get its place on the champions' wall in the Berlin League of Legends LEC studios.