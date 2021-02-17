Fnatic displeased with League of Legends LEC match remake rules; players display on-screen toxicity

The game between Fnatic and Excel Esports at the LEC Week 4 happened to be one of the most controversial ones in the history of European League of Legends.

Fnatic was the better team from the very first minute and had already secured an ocean soul. They had a 700 gold lead and a killscore advantage of 20-8 when, suddenly, a game-breaking bug featuring Samira forced the match to come to a halt.

Elias “Upset” Lipp’s Samira continued to channel her R - Inferno Trigger through the animation for Guardian Angel. The full channel of the bugged ultimate was enough to kill XL’s top laner, Felix “Kryze” Hellstrom’s Jax, which instantly demanded a pause to the game.

(Upset) Samira R continued in GA animation. Excel got offered a chronobreak, which could not executed correctly, so #LEC production asked if they want to remake.



Excel accepted and then played with new P&B as "Game 6" of the day. — Dominik M. Block (@Vrekktec) February 14, 2021

As a result, Excel Esports requested the LEC officials for a rematch of the League of Legends contest as chronobreak was not possible in this very case for execution. The match was remade, and Fnatic won it deservingly. But the controversies did not stop there.

Fnatic not happy with League of Legends LEC rematch; Selfmade reveals squad's toxicity

Hylissang seemed to have taken the remake a bit too personally (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Advertisement

Fnatic's jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek, in a live stream, spoke of his squad's toxic take on the match remake.

Selfmade revealed that their support player Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabo taunted the XL players during the game's live chat. Hylissang wrote, "Remake?" after solo killing XL's bot level 1.

Controversies arose as soon as Selfmade talked about the incident in a public stream. A section of the League of Legends community thought the comments from Hylissang and Selfmade were unsportsmanlike. According to them, taunts and banter make the game more toxic and less beautiful.

Its not, i'm not the only person who think that. And btw Selfmade will probably get a warning if he continues to taunt in game. — RAMY (@RamyMoktar3) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Others believe the comments were made in the heat of the moment and that light banter should be seen as part and parcel of the game.

Fnatic’s head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi, too, expressed his displeasure with the process of match-remaking through a series of controversial tweets. He felt that once a match saw an abrupt pause, the rematch should have followed “immediately” and not after a complete reschedule.

I want to make it clear that the chronobreak occurred after we had Ocean Soul, went 1 for 3 in a fight on midlane and actively hitting Nashor and the bug occurred while Samira is making a play in the aftermath. I can show vod because the broadcast probably won't show it. — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) February 13, 2021

The bigger joke is that the draft is gonna be remade and we have to wait for G2 to play RGE after waiting for 1 hour for chronobreak. I have no issue with XL and I do not want to direct any heat in their direction, it is just extreme mishandling of this situation in my opinion. — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Full remake is a full remake. I hope for a great match versus XL. Non of this is their fault and they took the remake that they were offered. — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) February 13, 2021

My boys are ready, they are warriors, no worries we've got our @JackLinks @MonsterGaming , our @AMD PCs are keeping it cool, the @BMWEsports ready to shuttle us home to our @gucci pyjamas — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) February 13, 2021

Remake/Chronobreak is fair, it is about the "immediately". — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) February 13, 2021

Even though Fnatic eventually shut down the show with a dominating win over Excel Esports in the rematch, fans think that the rules and regulations in professional League of Legends must be stricter and better-structured.