Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes: Nautilus and Pyke hit the Rift, Evelynn nerfs, Wukong buffs, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.2b will be dropping in some time, bringing two new champions from the Deep, Nautilus and Pyke.
However, the new champions are not the only highlights of the upcoming update, and Riot Games will be introducing a significant number of tweaks to many champions as well.
Evelynn will be receiving a fair bit of nerfs to her kit, with Wukon looking to gain some much-needed love with buffs hitting multiple abilities.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights
Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes
1) New champions
- Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths
- Pyke, the Bloodharbor RIpper
2) New features
- All Random Rapid Fire Mode (ARURF)
3) Events
- Icons 2022
- Rise from the Deep
4) Champion changes
Draven
Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed: 10% → 20%
(P) League of Draven
- Gold reward: 50g + 4 × stacks → 80g + 4 × stacks
(2) Blood Rush
- Cooldown: 12s → 10s
Evelynn
Base Stats
- Base movement speed: 345 → 335
- Base health: 650 → 570
- Health per level: 105 → 115
- Health at level 15: 2120 → 2180
(2) Allure
- Slow/Charm duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s
Irelia
(3) Flawless Duet
- Base damage: 100/150/200/250 → 80/130/180/230
(4) Vanguard’s Edge
- Wall slow duration: 1.5s → 1s
Lulu
(2) Whimsy
- Movement speed: 30% + (5% per 100) → 20% + (5% per 100)
(4) Wild Growth
- Health: 300/450/600 → 250/400/550
Master Yi
(1) Alpha Strike
- Bonus damage to monsters: 80/110/140/170 → 95/125/155/185
Morgana
(1) Dark Binding
- Cooldown: 10s → 9s
(3) Black Shield
- Magic damage absorbed: 80/140/200/260 + 70% Ability Power → 80/150/220/290 + 60% Ability Power
Tristana
Base Stats
- Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.55
Wukong
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 58 → 64
(1) Golden Staff
- AD Ratio: 10/20/30/40% Attack Damage → 30/35/40/45% Attack Damage
(4) Cyclone
- Secondary cast cooldown: 3.6s → 3s
- Attack range: 300 → 225
- Movement speed: Gain 30% movement speed over time → Gain 20% movement speed
Xayah
(3) Bladecaller
- Damage per feather: 55/65/75/85→ 60/70/80/90
Yuumi
- (P) Bop ‘n’ Block
- Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5s → 12/10/8/6s
5) Gameplay Changes
Items
Boots
- Boots of Speed cost: 500g → 400g
- All tier two upgraded boots cost: 500g → 600g
Total cost remains 1000g
This includes Boots of Swiftness, Gluttonous Greaves, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Mercury’s Treads, and Plated Steelcaps.
Rune Changes
Keystone: Electrocute
- Base damage: 35~189 → 40~194
Keystone: Font of Life
- Cooldown (melee): 8s → 10s
- Cooldown (ranged): 12s → 15s
Rune Class: Bone Plating
- Cooldown: 35s → 30s
- Damage reduction: 30~60 → 35~65
Jungle
Red Brambleback and Blue Sentinel
- Base health: 2800 → 2700
Smite
- Health regeneration when damaging jungle monsters: 30 per 5s → 40 per 5s