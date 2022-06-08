×
Create
Notifications

Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes: Nautilus and Pyke hit the Rift, Evelynn nerfs, Wukong buffs, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes brings Pyke, with nerfs to Evelynn and buffs for Wukong (Images via League of Legends/Wild Rift)
Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes brings Pyke, with nerfs to Evelynn and buffs for Wukong (Images via League of Legends/Wild Rift)
Abhishek Mallick
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 08, 2022 04:20 AM IST

Wild Rift patch 3.2b will be dropping in some time, bringing two new champions from the Deep, Nautilus and Pyke.

However, the new champions are not the only highlights of the upcoming update, and Riot Games will be introducing a significant number of tweaks to many champions as well.

Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.2b coming next week. Please note that this may not be the full list of notes and is not final. Context and the more complex changes will come with the full patch notes. https://t.co/6UukrVwKs9

Evelynn will be receiving a fair bit of nerfs to her kit, with Wukon looking to gain some much-needed love with buffs hitting multiple abilities.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights

Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes

1) New champions

youtube-cover
  • Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths
  • Pyke, the Bloodharbor RIpper

2) New features

  • All Random Rapid Fire Mode (ARURF)

3) Events

  • Icons 2022
  • Rise from the Deep

4) Champion changes

Draven

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Speed: 10% → 20%

(P) League of Draven

  • Gold reward: 50g + 4 × stacks → 80g + 4 × stacks

(2) Blood Rush

  • Cooldown: 12s → 10s

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Base movement speed: 345 → 335
  • Base health: 650 → 570
  • Health per level: 105 → 115
  • Health at level 15: 2120 → 2180

(2) Allure

  • Slow/Charm duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s

Irelia

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(3) Flawless Duet

  • Base damage: 100/150/200/250 → 80/130/180/230

(4) Vanguard’s Edge

  • Wall slow duration: 1.5s → 1s

Lulu

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(2) Whimsy

  • Movement speed: 30% + (5% per 100) → 20% + (5% per 100)

(4) Wild Growth

  • Health: 300/450/600 → 250/400/550

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(1) Alpha Strike

  • Bonus damage to monsters: 80/110/140/170 → 95/125/155/185

Morgana

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(1) Dark Binding

  • Cooldown: 10s → 9s

(3) Black Shield

  • Magic damage absorbed: 80/140/200/260 + 70% Ability Power → 80/150/220/290 + 60% Ability Power

Tristana

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.55

Wukong

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 58 → 64

(1) Golden Staff

  • AD Ratio: 10/20/30/40% Attack Damage → 30/35/40/45% Attack Damage

(4) Cyclone

  • Secondary cast cooldown: 3.6s → 3s
  • Attack range: 300 → 225
  • Movement speed: Gain 30% movement speed over time → Gain 20% movement speed

Xayah

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games

(3) Bladecaller

  • Damage per feather: 55/65/75/85→ 60/70/80/90

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games
Image via Riot Games
  • (P) Bop ‘n’ Block
  • Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5s → 12/10/8/6s

5) Gameplay Changes

Items

Boots

  • Boots of Speed cost: 500g → 400g
  • All tier two upgraded boots cost: 500g → 600g

Total cost remains 1000g

This includes Boots of Swiftness, Gluttonous Greaves, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Mercury’s Treads, and Plated Steelcaps.

Also Read Article Continues below
youtube-cover

Rune Changes

Keystone: Electrocute

  • Base damage: 35~189 → 40~194

Keystone: Font of Life

  • Cooldown (melee): 8s → 10s
  • Cooldown (ranged): 12s → 15s

Rune Class: Bone Plating

  • Cooldown: 35s → 30s
  • Damage reduction: 30~60 → 35~65

Jungle

Red Brambleback and Blue Sentinel

  • Base health: 2800 → 2700

Smite

  • Health regeneration when damaging jungle monsters: 30 per 5s → 40 per 5s

Edited by Srijan Sen

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...