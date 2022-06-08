Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes: Nautilus and Pyke hit the Rift, Evelynn nerfs, Wukong buffs, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.2b will be dropping in some time, bringing two new champions from the Deep, Nautilus and Pyke.

However, the new champions are not the only highlights of the upcoming update, and Riot Games will be introducing a significant number of tweaks to many champions as well.

League of Legends: Wild Rift @wildrift Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.2b coming next week.



Evelynn will be receiving a fair bit of nerfs to her kit, with Wukon looking to gain some much-needed love with buffs hitting multiple abilities.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights

Wild Rift patch 3.2b official notes

1) New champions

Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths

Pyke, the Bloodharbor RIpper

2) New features

All Random Rapid Fire Mode (ARURF)

3) Events

Icons 2022

Rise from the Deep

4) Champion changes

Draven

Base Stats

Base Attack Speed: 10% → 20%

(P) League of Draven

Gold reward: 50g + 4 × stacks → 80g + 4 × stacks

(2) Blood Rush

Cooldown: 12s → 10s

Evelynn

Base Stats

Base movement speed: 345 → 335

Base health: 650 → 570

Health per level: 105 → 115

Health at level 15: 2120 → 2180

(2) Allure

Slow/Charm duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s

Irelia

(3) Flawless Duet

Base damage: 100/150/200/250 → 80/130/180/230

(4) Vanguard’s Edge

Wall slow duration: 1.5s → 1s

Lulu

(2) Whimsy

Movement speed: 30% + (5% per 100) → 20% + (5% per 100)

(4) Wild Growth

Health: 300/450/600 → 250/400/550

Master Yi

(1) Alpha Strike

Bonus damage to monsters: 80/110/140/170 → 95/125/155/185

Morgana

(1) Dark Binding

Cooldown: 10s → 9s

(3) Black Shield

Magic damage absorbed: 80/140/200/260 + 70% Ability Power → 80/150/220/290 + 60% Ability Power

Tristana

Base Stats

Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.55

Wukong

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 58 → 64

(1) Golden Staff

AD Ratio: 10/20/30/40% Attack Damage → 30/35/40/45% Attack Damage

(4) Cyclone

Secondary cast cooldown: 3.6s → 3s

Attack range: 300 → 225

Movement speed: Gain 30% movement speed over time → Gain 20% movement speed

Xayah

(3) Bladecaller

Damage per feather: 55/65/75/85→ 60/70/80/90

Yuumi

(P) Bop ‘n’ Block

Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5s → 12/10/8/6s

5) Gameplay Changes

Items

Boots

Boots of Speed cost: 500g → 400g

All tier two upgraded boots cost: 500g → 600g

Total cost remains 1000g

This includes Boots of Swiftness, Gluttonous Greaves, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Mercury’s Treads, and Plated Steelcaps.

Rune Changes

Keystone: Electrocute

Base damage: 35~189 → 40~194

Keystone: Font of Life

Cooldown (melee): 8s → 10s

Cooldown (ranged): 12s → 15s

Rune Class: Bone Plating

Cooldown: 35s → 30s

Damage reduction: 30~60 → 35~65

Jungle

Red Brambleback and Blue Sentinel

Base health: 2800 → 2700

Smite

Health regeneration when damaging jungle monsters: 30 per 5s → 40 per 5s

