DKG wins Wild Rift: Horizon Cup

The Horizon Cup, the first global League of Legends: Wild Rift tournament, concluded yesterday. Da Kun Gaming (DKG) from China was crowned as the champions.

The top ten teams worldwide competed in two stages over eight days for a $500K prize pool and the global title. The event took place at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The five-day group stages were topped by Chinese teams DKG and Thunder Talk Gaming, who, as a result, directly qualified for the semi finals. The two won all of their matches during the group stages.

Teams ranked second and third in both groups advanced to the quarter finals while the bottom two were eliminated. Star-studded team TSM had a bad tournament as they crashed out in the group stages. Tribe Gaming from NA and Team Queso also couldn't make it past this stage.

Wild Rift: Horizon Cup knockout stages standings

Wild Rift: Horizon Cup results (Image via Riot Games)

In the first quarter finals match, Team Secret defeated SBTC Esports by a 3-0 scoreline, while in the second quarter final, Korean champion KT Rolster whitewashed Japanese warrior Sengoku Gaming.

In the best-of-five semi finals, DKG defeated Team Secret while Thundertalk Gaming overcame KT Rolster to qualify for the finals.

Both Chinese challengers put up a good fight in the finals. While DKG took the first two rounds, ThunderTalk Gaming fought back to take the next two. However, DKG regained control to win it with a 4-2 score.

DKG Emo was named the Player of the Series with 80 percent kill participation and a kill death assist ratio of 8.7.

Prize pool distribution of the Wild Rift: Horizon Cup

DKG took home $100K in prize money, while Thundertalk got $80K. The semi finalists, Team Secret and KT Rolster, were awarded $60K each, followed by $40K for the quarterfinalists.

Each group stage side took home $30,000.

