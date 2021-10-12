TSM Brazil's Wild Rift roster fined around $1250 for abusive behavior

During the title celebration at the Brazil qualifier of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Wild Tour Finals, the assistant coach of TSM, Pedro "Anak" Ribeiro, used insulting gestures towards the camera. This did not go down well with the officials since this is a violation of fair play.

In response to the misconduct, Riot Games has imposed sanctions on both the team and player. They have suspended Anak from participating in two days of Wild Rift competition in Brazil regardless of being officially registered or not.

In addition, TSM was fined R$7,000.00 (around $1,260) for the player's inappropriate behavior and the damage caused to Riot facilities.

Competetive rulings under which they got sanctioned

Rule 16.1: Disruptive Behavior/Insults

A team member may not take any action, perform any gesture, or incite any individual to do the same, directed at the opposing team in an insulting, mocking, or disturbing nature.

Rule 16.12: Abusive Behavior

Abuse of Championship Administration, team members, or audience members will not be tolerated. Repeats such violations include, but are not limited to, touching another player's computer, body or property, and will result in penalties. Team members and their guests (if any) must treat all individuals who attend a match with respect."

TSM entered Wild Rift esports a few months ago when it acquired Endurance's roster. The incident occurred during the Brazil Qualifiers, i.e., the Wild Tour Finals, in which they emerged as champions.

The Wild Tour 2021 featured a prize pool of $30K. The team also qualified for Horizon Cup following the event.

What is Wild Rift Horizon Cup?

The event is the first global Wild Rift tournament where ten teams from different regions worldwide will compete for the title and a $500K prize pool.

Taking place offline, the tournament kicks off on November 13. Singapore's Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre will host the event. The grand finals will take place on November 21.

The following teams have qualified for the Horzion Cup:

Da Kun Gaming (DKG) (China) KT Rolster (Korea) TSM (Brazil) Team Secret (SEA) SBTC Esports (SEA) Team Queso (Europe) Tribe Gaming (North America) Sengoku Gaming (Japan) eBRO Gaming (LATAM) ThunderTalk Gaming (China)

