Wild Rift Horizon Cup 2021: Qualified teams, format, groups, schedule, and more

The first global tournament for League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of League of Legends, is all set to start. Dubbed the Wildrift Horizon Cup 2021, the tournament is supposed to be a LAN affair with 10 of the best teams from around the world competing for the ultimate prize pool of USD 500,000. The tournament will be held at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore.

Format and Schedule for Wild Rift Horizon Cup 2021

The Wild Rift Horizon Cup is all set to start from November 11 and will go on for 9 days, eventually culminating on November 21, 2021. The tournament has been divided into two stages, the Group Stage and the Knockout round.

Group Stage (November 13 to 17):

The initial part of the tournament will feature the 10 qualified teams being divided into 2 groups A & B . Teams from each group will compete in a single round-robin Bo3 format. The top 3 teams from each group will advance to the Knockout Stage (Play-Offs) of the event.

Knockout Stage (November 19 and 20):

The table-toppers from each group will directly qualify for the semi-finals. The 2nd and 3rd placed teams from both the groups will play in the Round of 6, and will fight for the remaining two spots in the semi-finals. The Round of 6 will be held on November 19. The semi-finals will be held on November 20. The Knockout Stage will be played in a Bo5 format.

Grand Finals (November 21):

Post the completion of the semis, two teams will qualify for the finals. These teams will compete in a Bo7 to determine the ultimate champion of the first Wild Rift global event.

Qualified teams for Wild Rift Horizon Cup 2021

10 teams from 8 regions around the world have qualified for the event through various regional tournaments. The qualified teams are as below:

1) Da Kun Gaming (Spark Invitational Winners, China)

2) ThunderTalk Gaming (Wild Rift League Winners, China)

3) KT Rolster (Wild Rift Champions Korea)

4) SBTC Esports (SEA Championship 2021 Winners)

5) Team Secret (SEA Championship 2021 Runner-Ups)

6) Tribe Gaming NA (Summoner Series Finals 2021 Winners, North America)

7) Sengoku Gaming (Wild Rift Japan Cup 2021 Winners)

8) TSM (Wild Tour 2021 Finals Winners, Brazil)

9) Team Queso (Wild Rift Origin Series 2021 Winners, Europe)

10) eBro Gaming (Lolcito Salvaje Abierto 2021 Finals Winners, Latin America)

Despite being the first global Wild Rift event, the tournament will not be recognized as the first-ever Wildrift World Championship. According to officials, the event will be marked as an international pre-season with the first official World Championship for Wild Rift slated for next year after the official competitive season starts.

It would be interesting to witness which team comes out on top and which region dominates the event.

