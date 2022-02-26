5 best phones to play LoL Wild Rift in 2022

In October 2020, Riot Games released LoL Wild Rift to finally bring the League of Legends experience to mobile gamers. This was the obvious next move after LoL's immense popularity on PCs.

The game enjoys the love of millions of fans.

Consider these devices for an optimal LoL Wild Rift experience

This list is in ascending order of price to include phones for the different budget ranges that gamers might be looking into for their LoL Wild Rift endeavors.

5) Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro belongs to the "flagship-killer" segment instead of the flagships on this list. This means that although it packs the processing power of the best phones on the market, there are tradeoffs to the display and UI.

Users on a strict budget who just want a phone that can handle LoL Wild Rift at the highest settings and provide acceptable day-to-day performance can go for this device.

Brand: Xiaomi

Price: $285

Specs: 6.67" IPS LCD 120Hz HDR10+, SD 860, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM.

4) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This beast of a phone largely went unnoticed last year but is a steal deal. Massive high-quality AMOLED display, flagship specs, excellent lag-free UI, and exceptional cameras, this phone can do it all for users who want to stretch their budget a little beyond the Poco X3 Pro without going above $1000.

Players in regions outside the US and China will get units with Exynos processors, but this does not affect the overall performance of the phone or LoL Wild Rift.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $788

Specs: 8K 6.8" AMOLED 2X, 12GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, SD 888 (US and China) Exynos 2100 (International).

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

While the 10 Pro marks the company's complete exit from the mid-range segment, the premium price does seem worth it for all the things the phone packs in for it. A high refresh rate display, covering the best CPU and GPU a phone can have in today's date, along with some brilliant cameras and the trademark OnePlus experience, makes it worth the hefty price tag.

Needless to say, any LoL Wild Rift fan would be more than satisfied with how the game works with this device.

Brand: OnePlus

Prize: $1059

Specs: 120 Hz refresh rate 6.67" LTPO2 AMOLED HDR10+ screen, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

2) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

This phone, of course, requires no introduction. The latest and greatest in the iOS line, this device is for those who love Apple as much as they like LoL Wild Rift. The A15 Bionic chipset is the most powerful CPU there is, beating out certain laptops even.

A large display, premium Apple experience, and a heat-resistant glass back are some reasons this device might compel gamers to break open their wallets.

Brand: Apple

Price: $1099

Specifications: 4K 6.7" Super Retina XDR OLED, 128 GB ROM 6GB RAM, A15 Bionic Chip.

1) Asus ROG 5S Pro

This has been declared the best gaming phone of the year by almost every forum out there. It packs enough power to switch between many heavy games and programs while keeping LoL Wild Rift running.

Like how the A15 Bionic beats out certain laptops, this gadget can beat out actual full-scale GPUs with the level of RAM and overclocking it has.

With a big screen, larger speakers, and the best specs on the market, this phone provides the best LoL Wild Rift gaming experience out there. Players who only want the best for themselves can end their search here.

Brand: Asus ROG

Price: $1589

Specs: 6.7" 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 SD 888 5G.

Note: This list reflects the views of the author only.

