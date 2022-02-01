5 best phones to play Clash of Clans in 2022

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game where players attack bases using various attack techniques in real-time. Players only have three minutes to complete the attack. Hence, the need for phones with large screens, enough to catch the entire base and attack from every angle. These phones should be good for gaming and not freeze or exhibit network issues.

Good gaming phones are essential when gamers pursue trophies and climb the leaderboard in Clash of Clans. A single misstep in the attack can result in a loss of trophies and shatter ambitions of reaching the top. This article will dive into the top five phones with the best specifications and features to play Clash of Clans.

Consider these options for an optimal Clash of Clans experience

OnePlus @oneplus Your phone is ready for triple-A gaming, but where are the games? Your phone is ready for triple-A gaming, but where are the games?

5) Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Battery: 5020 mAh

RAM: 4 and 6 GB

Screen size: 6.53 inches

Cost: 14449

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is one of the greatest budget phones for playing Clash of Clans since it includes an IR blaster and a huge screen that allows users to see the entire multiplayer and builder base. The Helio G85 chipset improves game performance by allowing you to multitask without freezing. The game can operate well with plenty of storage available on the Redmi Note 9.

4) Poco X3 NFC

Battery: 5160 mAh

RAM: 6 and 8 GB

Screen size: 6.67 inches

Cost: 14449

The Poco X3 NFC is a mid-range phone featuring a Snapdragon 732G processor, a 6.67-inch screen, and a 5160-mAh battery, making it ideal for gaming. Thanks to the excellent battery life and CPU, the game runs well with no latency or overheating. The powerful mid-range chip allows players to play graphically intense games like Clash of Clans smoothly.

3) Samsung Galaxy S20

Battery: 4000 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Cost: 36999

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a capable phone with a stylish look. It performs pretty well in terms of performance and is also quite user-friendly, despite being pricey. The Snapdragon 865 processor provides excellent performance, making it one of the best phones for gaming. Because of its thin and attractive form, the phone fits comfortably in the palm, allowing gamers to enjoy the game pleasantly.

2) Apple iPhone SE

Battery: 1624 mAh

RAM: 3 GB

Screen size: 4.7 inches

Cost: 44900

Apple iPhones are every gamer's delight. The iPhone SE is a mid-range phone with all of the features that gamers want. Apple A13 Bionic CPU allows gamers to play heavy games without any heating issues and lags, it also allows you to play graphics-intensive games. It is perfect for gamers who like smaller devices but don't want to compromise on features.

1) Huawei P40 Pro

Battery: 4200 mAh

RAM: 8 GB

Screen size: 6.58 inches

Cost: 17790

The P40 Pro is one of the best phones to play Clash of Clans. It adds several high-end capabilities to the standard P40 version, as well as a superb chipset that can improve your gaming experience. The Kirin 990 5G chipset provides excellent graphic performance while consuming less power. The phone also features 8 GB of RAM, making it sufficient for gaming and other tasks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen