5 best phones to play Fortnite in 2023

Fortnite has risen to be one of the most popular battle royale games worldwide, attracting millions of players in recent years. Whether you're a casual or a serious gamer, having a high-performance smartphone can significantly enhance your Fortnite gaming experience. However, with the plethora of options available, determining the best smartphone for playing Fortnite can be challenging.

This article will delve into the top five smartphones for playing Fortnite. It will analyze each phone's specifications, including processor speed, RAM, and screen resolution, to determine which ones offer the best gaming performance.

Best smartphones for playing Fortnite

Fortnite is a highly performance-heavy game that requires processor-driven power and good graphics output. The phones listed below are the best options to enjoy your favorite battle royale or action RPG.

1) OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11, one of the most recent phones on the market, is an excellent option for battle royale fans. It is equipped with the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Buyers can choose between 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage options.

A stunning 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate is included with the device in addition to a lightning-fast processor and RAM combination. The OnePlus 11 also features a robust cooling system and long battery life, both of which are essential components of a gaming phone.

Device OnePlus 11 5G Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 variant, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (1300 nits, 120Hz), 5000 mAh battery, 100W charging

2) ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

The 6D Ultimate is a gaming-focused phone that boasts an impressive feature set, including pressure-sensitive zones and a second 2-inch OLED display on the back. Additionally, there is a special motorized cooling air vent called the AeroActive Portal.

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is without a doubt one of the best gaming phones available to play Fortnite right now. The device is powered by MediaTek's premium Dimensity 9000+ platform and features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display to provide a flagship Android experience.

This one has an unrivaled battery life, with a 6000 mAh capacity and 65W fast charging.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Platform Android Specs MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 6.78-inch AMOLED display (1200 nits peak, 165Hz), 6000 mAh battery, 65W charging

3) iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is equipped with Apple's latest mobile silicon, the A16 Bionic chip. It features a 6.7-inch LPTO Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, capable of providing an enticing gaming experience.

Despite not being a gaming phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the most powerful devices on the market for lag-free gaming. Fortnite will run smoothly on the latest Apple flagship, providing fans with an enjoyable experience.

Device iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specs Apple 16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, up to 1TB NVMe storage, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2000 nits peak, 120Hz), 4323 mAh battery

4) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the best Android flagship phones to buy in 2023. Not only does it have a fantastic camera setup inspired by Leica, but it's also a performance beast, powered by Snapdragon's latest Gen 2 chipset, highly efficient LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Battle royale games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile feel crisp and smooth on this device, with its 6.73-inch 3D-curved WQHD+ AMOLED display and peak brightness of 1900 nits.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also includes a 4820 Li-Ion battery with a charging speed of 120W. Its premium chipset configuration, combined with LiquidCool Technology, makes it an ideal smartphone for demanding workloads like gaming.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.73-inch AMOLED display (1900 nits peak, 120Hz), 4820 mAh battery, 120W charging

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great phone for photographs with excellent telephoto sensors and world-class image processing capabilities. Because of this, it is not usually marketed as a gaming device.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an option worth considering. Samsung's latest premium flagship gadget features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage with up to 1TB capacity.

Its screen is a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1750. Exploring the map of Fortnite on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will undoubtedly be a delightful experience. The icing on the cake is that the phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1750 nits peak, 120Hz), 5000 mAh battery, 45W charging

Readers who are looking to buy a phone soon may also want to check out these phones with the best display panels.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes