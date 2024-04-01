7 reasons why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sits at the top of Samsung's 2024 smartphone lineup. It has top-of-the-line specifications, AI features, and a titanium design that is premium quality. The Korean tech giant continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, and the S24 Ultra is one of its best devices to date. This phone is perfect for power users, professionals, or anyone who demands the best possible Android experience from their handheld.

One of the reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is its commitment to quality user experience. The device features Samsung's refined One UI interface, a beautiful 6.8-inch display, and the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Beyond the hardware features, the S24 Ultra also offers a suite of exclusive features like Samsung DeX, generative AI, circle to search, etc., that allows you to transform your phone into a productivity powerhouse.

In this article, we will sum up some reasons why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and what makes it one of the best smartphones of 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key specifications and variants

Samsung S24 Ultra features top-of-the-line smartphone hardware. (Image via Samsung)

Before we dive deeper, let’s have a birds-eye view of its raw specifications, variants, and price. Here are the key hardware specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED 1440p display with anti-reflective glass Display Protection Gorilla Glass Armor RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage Variants 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage Front Camera 12MP Back Cameras 200MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), 50MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom) and 50MP ultrawide sensor Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Charging Speeds 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging with 4.5 reverse wireless charging Battery Capacity 5000mAh Starting Price ~$1299 for unlocked variant

The S24 Ultra features a collection of top-tier specs that ensure great performance and a smooth user experience across the board. The phone comes with a stunning 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside the S24 Ultra ensures that it can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

The camera system is equally impressive with a quad-lens setup that features a powerful 200MP main sensor and 100x zoom options. Thanks to the long-lasting 5000mAh battery with support for speedy 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, the phone can easily last throughout a day of usage.

Samsung offers 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants that are priced at $1299, $1419, and $1659, respectively.

7 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

1) Spectacular display

The S24 Ultra features a beautiful 6.8-inch anti-reflective panel. (Image via Samsung)

If you crave a great viewing experience, the S24 Ultra’s display is sure to satisfy you. It boasts a stunning 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display that makes it a joy to use. The screen is sharp, color-accurate, and sufficiently bright.

The LTPO technology allows the display to dynamically adjust its refresh rate based on the content. This helps optimize battery life without compromising on smoothness and performance.

The phone is covered in an anti-reflective coating, which reduces screen glare and reflections. This results in a reflection-free viewing experience when watching videos, using social media, reading articles, or playing games.

2) Tough build quality

The S24 Ultra sports a titanium build that feels smooth and premium. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't just about packing the latest specs, it is a phone that is designed to feel as good as it performs. Much like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it sports a frame constructed from lightweight yet incredibly strong titanium. This not only enhances durability, but also offers a unique and luxurious in-hand feel.

The phone feels smooth in hand, the back does not catch fingerprints or smudges, and the matte texture provides a secure grip compared to other phones with glossy finishes. The front features a flat 6.8-inch display that is protected by the latest Gorilla Glass Armor protection. The display is symmetrical and offers great scratch and shatter resistance.

3) Robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

S24 Ultra features a special variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. (Image via Qualcomm)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for Galaxy. It is a special variant of the regular 8 Gen 3 that features higher base clock speeds for CPU and GPU. This results in better performance on the S24 Ultra, even when compared to other smartphones that feature the same chipset.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy handles even the most demanding tasks with ease. This allows for a great experience when you're editing high-resolution photos and videos, running graphics-intensive games, or multitasking between multiple apps.

4) The One UI experience

One UI offers intuitive features and great customizability. (Image via Samsung)

Samsung's One UI goes beyond typical Android features. The latest One UI 6.1 comes with some of the most refined performance and animations on any Android skin.

Customizations : One UI offers a wide range of themes, icon packs, and widgets to tailor the look and feel of your phone to your liking. There is support for custom app folders and layouts for a truly personalized experience.

: One UI offers a wide range of themes, icon packs, and widgets to tailor the look and feel of your phone to your liking. There is support for custom app folders and layouts for a truly personalized experience. Edge screen : Even though the curved display is gone on the S24 Ultra, the edge screen functionality can be used to quickly access apps and the most important features. Simply swipe along the edge to launch frequently used apps, check notifications, or control media playback.

: Even though the curved display is gone on the S24 Ultra, the edge screen functionality can be used to quickly access apps and the most important features. Simply swipe along the edge to launch frequently used apps, check notifications, or control media playback. Samsung DeX: One of the most compelling features of One UI is Samsung DeX. This feature allows you to transform your Galaxy S24 Ultra into a desktop-like experience. Simply connect your phone to a larger display with a DeX compatible cable or wirelessly, and you can use your phone like a traditional computer.

5) AI capabilities and features

S24 Ultra is equipped with great AI features like live translate and object eraser. (Image via Samsung)

Samsung utilizes artificial intelligence in various ways to enhance your user experience. Here are some of the key AI features to explore:

Live Translate : The feature supports 17 languages and allows for real-time translation of phone calls using AI.

: The feature supports 17 languages and allows for real-time translation of phone calls using AI. Object Eraser : Did you make a mistake in your photo? No problem. The Object Eraser feature uses AI to seamlessly remove unwanted objects from your pictures.

: Did you make a mistake in your photo? No problem. The Object Eraser feature uses AI to seamlessly remove unwanted objects from your pictures. Performance Enhancements: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra utilizes AI to optimize performance based on your usage patterns. This ensures the phone allocates resources efficiently, which leads to a better battery life and more responsive experience.

6) 7 years of updates

Samsung provides longevity to the device by offering 7 years of OS updates. (Image via Samsung)

Samsung is already known for its timely One UI and security updates. With its latest S24 series, the company has yet again raised the bar when it comes to software support. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features seven years of OS and security updates.

This means you can rest assured your phone will stay protected with the latest security fixes, and receive new features and improvements for an extended period. This extended update timeline surpasses what most Android competitors offer, even Apple's update timelines for iPhones.

The long update support makes the S24 Ultra a future-proof investment and ensures you get the most out of your phone for years to come.

7) Efficient battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra provides day-long battery life with its 5050mAh battery and fast charging. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a hefty 5050mAh battery that ensures that you can comfortably get through a full day of use on a single charge. With moderate usage, you may even be able to stretch it to a day and a half.

When it comes to charging, it is equipped with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great choice for gamers thanks to its powerful hardware and software features.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a top-of-the-line smartphone that caters to users who expect the absolute best. It provides exceptional performance, a gorgeous display, innovative AI features, and a long-lasting battery.

Overall, the S24 Ultra delivers a premium user experience that's unmatched by most smartphones.

Check out more Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra articles here:

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra worth buying? || Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max || Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra || Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Fold ͏5