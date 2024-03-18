Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Which Ultra phone is better for you?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are two recent Android releases with the best cameras in the industry. With each new smartphone release, all major companies strive to deliver the best performance, flagship cameras, respectable battery life, and innovations. However, these two devices are most known for their camera innovations, particularly for their zoom abilities.

Samsung has many users in the West, while Xiaomi has a more extensive user base in South Asian markets. Consequently, demand for Xiaomi's 14 Ultra - launched globally in February 2024, just a month after the S24 Ultra - is lower in the European and US markets. However, if you are looking for the ultimate camera smartphone, you may still want to know which of the two devices is a better buy.

So, in this article, we will compare the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and give you a verdict.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specification comparison

Xiaomi Ultra has a quad-50 MP camera setup (Image via Xiaomi)

Before we compare the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in detail, let’s delve into their overall specifications.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Xiaomi 14 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12 GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 512GB Camera Rear- 200 MP+50 MP+10 MP+ 12 MP Front- 12 MP Rear- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Front- 32MP Display 1440 x 3088, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) 14400 x 3200, WQHD+, 120Hz, LTPO AMOLED, HDR10+, 3000 nits (peak) Battery 5,000 mAh 5300 mAh Charging speed 45W, 15W wireless 90W, 80W wireless Price $1,299 €1,299

The table shows that both smartphones come with stunning displays, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, and a powerful quad-camera setup. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a faster charging speed, better battery life, and higher screen brightness. In contrast, the S24 Ultra has many AI-packed innovative software features and an inbuilt stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Camera comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200MP primary camera (Image via YouTube/Samsung)

As mentioned earlier, both smartphones have excellent came͏ra capabilities and can be used for clicking or shooting sceneries in different lighting conditions. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out for its impressive zooming capabilities. You can click highly detailed, 100x digitally zoomed photos with its 200MP primary camera and 50MP periscope lens combination.

You can access the newly introduced Galaxy AI features using the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone offers several post-processing enhancements, further increasing the photo and video quality compared to other smartphones in the market.

Xiaomi, though, has adopted a different route with a 50MP quad-camera setup. The primary camera has a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 lens, while the remaining use the Sony IMX858 sensor. Its Leica-tuned optimizations ensure that you click stunning portrait pictures, and the telephoto lens can be used for 5x optically zoomed photos or videos.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Prices and Models

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage (Image via Xiaomi)

If we compare the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, both smartphones have a premium price tag. The S24 Ultra starts at $1,299, whereas the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a starting price of €1,299. Both phones were recently launched, so there have been no discounts or promotions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Pricing

Samsung S24 ͏Ultra 12GB/ 256GB: ͏$1299

Samsung S24 Ultra 12 GB/ 512GB: $1419

Samsung S24 Ultra 12 GB/ 1TB: $1659

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Pricing

Xiaomi 14 Ultra 16GB/512GB: €1,299

However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available globally with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Final verdict

The comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra is intriguing, as both phones share many similarities and are the flagships of their respective brands. These phones are primarily focused on providing an excellent camera experience, but they differ in their approach. Samsung emphasizes its software imagery tools and AI features, whereas Xiaomi 14 Ultra emphasizes providing top-notch camera hardware.

However, if you want to use the S-pen frequently, operate a more feature-packed One UI 6 OS, and a phone with strong zooming capabilities, the S24 Ultra should be your go-to choice. Unlike the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it's also available in North American regions.

However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a much faster charging speed and a better primary camera, and it is available at a cheaper price in European and Asian markets. Therefore, it would be a more sensible buy for consumers from those regions because it provides a better price-to-performance ratio.

