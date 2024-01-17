Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus price, launch date, specs, models, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has been confirmed to be coming out and is being introduced as a replacement for the S23 Plus from 2023. The new offering will mainly compete against the OnePlus 12, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and more. This device's highlighted feature is Galaxy AI, besides its impressive cameras, performance, etc. Moreover, it is now powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 by Samsung chip.

Let's dive into the details of the new Galaxy S24 Plus smartphone, including its release date, prices, specs, models, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus release date and price

The S24 lineup was revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy S24 Plus was listed on the official Samsung website after the Galaxy Unpacked event. You can pre-order it starting today, January 17, and the device will hit the shelves on January 31. You will be able to pick it up from all leading retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more once that happens. It will also be available at the official Samsung store.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus cost?

Pricing details of the Galaxy S24 series phones (Image via Samsung)

The S24 Plus will be a premium device targeting users looking for a high-performance device capable of intense multitasking and gaming. At launch, it will be one of the most expensive smartphones you can buy today. The base version with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage starts from a hefty $999.

The S24 Plus is more expensive than most other flagships. However, given its features and performance, this is quite justified.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specs and models compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features a simple minimalist design (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which arguably is the most powerful mobile processor you could get right now. The device will bundle 12 GB of RAM, plenty by modern standards. Its storage versions start from 128 GB, with 256 GB and 512 GB variants costing more.

This phone also brings massive improvements to the camera setup compared to the S23 Plus. Its main sensor is a stunning 108 MP primary sensor with a 50 MP UltraWide camera and 10 MP telephoto. Its selfie camera remains locked to the 12 MP sensor, which is what the last-gen S23 Plus offers.

The device will feature a considerably large 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a 120 Hz refresh rate. You also get a 4,900 mAh battery cell with it. The detailed specs are as follows:

Galaxy S24 Plus Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12 GB Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Rear camera setup 108 MP+50 MP+10 MP Selfie camera 12 MP Display 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Display resolution 1440 x 1080 pixels Battery size 4,900 mAh Charging speeds 45W, 15W wireless

The S24 Plus will be available in the following color options:

Marble Gray

Cobalt Violet

Onyx Black

Amber Yellow

Also, check out a comparison between Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23.

What's new in Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus? Features explored

The Galaxy S24 Plus now bundles the latest technologies like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is a second-generation 4 nm processor from Qualcomm. Moreover, you also get up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

This device's highlighted upgrades over its predecessor are as follows:

The main upgrade with the latest S24 Plus is Galaxy AI. These features now enable you to get summaries of text messages, enhanced battery protection, intelligent subject removal, and more.

The smartphone packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as the highest-end S24 Ultra. Outside the United States, the device will pack the Exynos 2400 chip.

The device packs a large 6.7-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x display. You get LTPO technology and HDR with it.

The phone packs a massive 4,900 mAh battery capacity that can easily push out all-day battery life.

You get 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage with this smartphone.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus?

The pre-order bonuses with the Galaxy S24 Plus (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now up for pre-orders on the official Samsung Galaxy website. Once it hits the shelves, you can pick it up from any leading retail store like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, or others.

How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus?

You can pre-order the Galaxy S24 Plus exclusively on the Samsung website. You can book your unit of the smartphone right now and get the Galaxy Buds2 Pro or the Galaxy Watch 6 for free. The device will start shipping on the same date it becomes available for purchase. We don't know exactly when it will be launched yet and will update this article once more information is available.

