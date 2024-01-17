Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price, launch date, specs, models, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the flagship entry from this Korean smartphone giant for 2024. The device replaces the S23 Ultra and will compete against the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It brings better performance, new AI features, and improved cameras. Moreover, this is still a premium device, with all the bells and whistles that make it the best Android offering.

Here's a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra first look, including the smartphone's details below, its availability, specs, models, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra release date and price

The S24 Ultra was introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event this Wednesday, January 17. The smartphone will hit shelves on January 31. When that happens, you can pick it up from all leading retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more.

How much does the Samsung S24 Ultra cost?

Prices of the new Galaxy S24 smartphones (Image via Samsung)

The S24 Ultra is a premium device, and, in many ways, offers the best you could get in an Android smartphone. It is priced at a hefty $1,299 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

This device is primarily targeted at enthusiasts and professionals who need extra performance for gaming, multitasking, and other heavy workloads. It isn't designed for the masses. Whether its price is justified largely depends on what you want your smartphone experience to be.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs and models compared

Galaxy S24 Ultra camera setup first look (Image via Samsung)

The S24 Ultra will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset at its heart. This device's rear camera setup remains as exciting as what was seen in the last generation and boasts a massive 200 MP primary sensor. The phone also features a 50 MP UltraWide and 10 MP telephoto camera. Its front shooter remains locked to a 12 MP sensor.

The phone will also have a massive 5,000 mAh cell. However, charging speeds remain locked to 45W, which means the device will take over an hour to be fully charged.

The specs of the smartphone are as follows:

Galaxy S24 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Rear camera setup 200 MP+50 MP+10 MP Selfie camera 12 MP Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Display resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels Battery size 5,000 mAh Charging speeds 45W, 15W wireless

The flagship device will be available with 12 GB RAM options. You can also choose between 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB storage configurations. Higher-end models will cost more. The details of the variants are summarized below:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12 GB RAM 12 GB RAM 12 GB RAM 256 GB storage 512 GB storage 1 TB storage

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors are as follows:

Marble Gray

Cobalt Violet

Onyx Black

Amber Yellow

What's new in Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? Features explored

Samsung has a track record of offering fantastic designs, build quality, and display panels with its flagship smartphones, and we don't expect the new phone to be any different. It offers a bunch of features in tune with the rumors fans previously heard about.

The S24 Ultra is also full to the brim with premium hardware that promises maximum performance on a phone. Here are some of this phone's highlighted features:

Exclusive AI features like video processing, intelligent subject removal, AI-generated wallpapers, enhanced battery protection, and more are at the forefront of the smartphone.

The S24 Ultra utilizes a titanium frame.

You get the capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung chip with it.

The S24 Ultra features a large 6.86-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x display. It has a maximum brightness rating of 2,600 nits.

The device features a stunning 500 ppi pixel density and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 tech for the display.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

You get the S Pen with the S24 Ultra.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The S24 Ultra is now available for pre-order on the official Samsung website. Once it is launched, you can also buy it from other leading retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and others. When it comes out, the device will be priced at the MSRP of $1,299 everywhere. However, with time, lucrative offers might lower that amount in some stores.

How to pre-order Samsung S24 Ultra?

You can pre-order the Galaxy S24 Ultra now from the official Samsung website. The device is already listed on the website and is up for grabs for its launch MSRP. Samsung will be bundling the Galaxy Buds for free with the smartphone if you place an order before it officially hits shelves.

