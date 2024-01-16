The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be launched, alongside some other exciting products, at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17, 2024. The event is one of the most awaited in the smartphone market because the next flagships are expected to be the first with built-in AI, besides bringing the usual list of upgrades like computing prowess and cameras.

The event will be held in person in San Jose, California, and will be streamed online for fans and enthusiasts to check out. Let's go over the details of the event, including how to watch it, in this story.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch time and date for all regions

A fan's concept of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image via TT Technology/YouTube)

The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 17, at 1 PM ET (11 AM PT). The entire Galaxy S24 lineup, including the purported S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, will be announced together. The exact date and time in various regions around the world is as follows:

USA (Eastern Time): 1 PM ET

1 PM ET USA (Central Time): Noon CST

Noon CST USA (Mountain Time): 11 AM MT

11 AM MT USA (Pacific Time): 10 AM PT

10 AM PT UK: 6 PM BST

6 PM BST Central Europe: 7 PM CET

7 PM CET UAE: 10 PM GST

10 PM GST India: 11.30 PM IST

11.30 PM IST China: 2 AM CST

2 AM CST South Korea: 3 AM KST

3 AM KST Japan: 3 AM JST

How to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event?

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted in person in San Jose, California. Those invited can visit the venue, but the majority will have to watch it online. The event will be streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the official Samsung YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event?

At the forefront of the event are the three Galaxy S24 series smartphones. The DNA will remain similar to the Galaxy S23 series, with the base model featuring a 6.2-inch LTPO display and the Plus variant featuring a 6.5-inch panel. The highest-end S24 Ultra will bundle a massive 6.8-inch display.

Besides this, the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Samsung chip, pack 12 GB of RAM, and have up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. They are also expected to feature stunning camera capabilities.

Moreover, Samsung will debut the Galaxy AI at the event. It will take the next generation of Galaxy smartphones a step further with generative AI and intelligent features. How the devices get better remains to be seen.