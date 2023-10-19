Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 or wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in the upcoming months, but we already have a good glimpse of all the phones in this flagship series, thanks to the leaks and rumors. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23 now, there is one more decision you might want to consider: should you hold off on the Samsung Galaxy S24?

Despite being only a few months old, the Galaxy S23 series has already seen many price cuts, which has led to many consumers asking themselves if they need to spend the extra money on the upcoming flagship. Samsung has several significant changes planned for the Galaxy S24, so it could be worth the wait.

In this article, we will thoroughly explain why waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 models could be a wise decision. On the other hand, we will also be stating why you should stick to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Why should you wait for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

Better processor

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the other two S24 devices that are going to be unveiled later this month will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It would be a high-frequency chipset, guaranteeing users reliable and constant performance.

This processor would be a significant improvement over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Samsung Galaxy S23 and is expected to offer unmatched power and efficiency.

Faster charging speeds

One of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series' shortcomings, charging speeds, might finally improve with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The upcoming series will allegedly include a dual-battery design, which might purportedly enable quicker charging up to 65W, similar to OnePlus and Oppo's Dart or VOOC charging.

Now, we have already seen phones with this charging technology. Still, this would be the first from Samsung, which only had a maximum charging support of 45W. Other benefits of a dual battery setup include a smaller design and more flexibility for hardware modifications.

Flatter LTPO display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came without any LTPO display support, so all the devices in this series ran only on standard 60Hz and faster 120Hz refresh rate. But with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung could announce LTPO support on all the models, according to reliable reports.

This is great news as it implies all three smartphones will be more battery efficient, as the refresh rate could go down to up to 1Hz automatically to conserve battery. All the S24 devices are also expected to have a flat display, which would be less prone to cracks or scratches.

Upgraded camera

The primary camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has seen a significant boost in the camera department thanks to the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 imaging sensor. Given that Samsung typically only uses the same sensors on a few models, it's unlikely that this will change with the next Ultra.

Additionally, it is probable that the primary 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor seen in the S23 and S23 Plus will remain in place.

But, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could now come with a 50MP telephoto sensor instead of the 10MP telephoto camera. This could mean better images and video support while zooming and support for more than 10X optical zoom.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 and not wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24?

No major design changes

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series won't be out for some months, so there is no substantial information about its design. Nonetheless, a number of speculations indicate that the portfolio's overall design will essentially remain unchanged. Although there could be a few minor material adjustments, Samsung might follow the same design.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series has seen major discounts in the US in the past few months, and we could see the same trend in the upcoming Black Friday Sales. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could see a major price bump from its predecessors, especially in the European and US markets.

It should be clear that you can expect loads of upgrades from the Galaxy S24 family if you are willing to wait for it. There will undoubtedly be advancements, and there may be a lot of surprises in store in terms of software features. You will also get a phone with a faster processor and better cameras.

Still, if you're in need of a new phone and don't always care for the latest, most impressive models, the S23 lineup is a great option. You will still get many years of OS upgrades and won't see any major design changes on the successor models.

