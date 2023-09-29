Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design leaked: Thinner bezels, expected specs, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled to come in early 2024, and we already have some information about the flagship device in the series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per many tipsters and unofficial leaks, the base Galaxy S24 will offer a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen. The S24 Plus will also have some design changes, while the S24 Ultra is expected to retain the 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a flat panel instead of the traditional curved one.

This article will mainly focus on the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, exploring its latest news, expected specifications, and rumored pricing. We will also compare it with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and see the differences between the two smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaked design

Popular tipster Steve H. McFly, otherwise known as Onleaks, has shared the official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showing the device's full design. From the image renders, we can see that the upcoming phone will have a 6.8-inch flat display with almost zero bezels at the bottom and sides.

We can also see antenna lines on all sides, meaning the smartphone will have a metal frame. Whether Samsung follows the Apple iPhone 15 Pro's design in adopting a Titanium frame for a lighter weight remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra expected release date

Samsung usually launches its Samsung Galaxy S series lineup at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) event held every year in the last week of February. The upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra is also expected to be announced at the same event, with a global release in March.

Other devices in the S24 lineup, including the base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus, are also expected to be announced at the same event.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra expected price

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra devices have always been one of the most expensive smartphones from Samsung, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks set to follow the tradition. The upcoming smartphone with its base 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage should be priced between $1100-$1300.

Other upper variants with higher internal storage and RAM should have a price difference of $100, with the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant expected to be priced under $1500.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution. Other specifications could include a similar 200MP main camera sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.8-inch LTPO 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Rear Camera 200MP + 12MP(telephoto) + 50MP(ultrawide) + 10MP(periscope, upto 100X zoom) Front Camera 12MP Battery 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch flat panel instead of the curved display panel on the earlier Samsung Ultra smartphones, including the S23 Ultra. It should also have a dedicated S-pen slot and metal frames across all sides.

Unlike the S23 Ultra's 12MP ultrawide camera, the S24 Ultra is expected to have a 50MP ultrawide sensor for better contrast and clearer photos in low light. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24 Ultra should provide better power and battery efficiency when compared with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the S23 Ultra.

