iPhone 15 Pro Max's Titanium body reportedly weaker than previous iPhones

Apple's latest release of the iPhone 15 Pro series now boasts a new titanium material rated at Grade 5 strength. The tech colossus has exhibited its impressive durability and lower weight, a clear step forward in the market. The secret to this achievement is said to be a unique thermomechanical bonding process that integrates titanium with aluminum.

However, the 15 Pro Max's vulnerability was revealed by a well-known tech YouTube channel named "JerryRigEverything." It has highlighted its titanium body and its many aspects in a video.

Titanium body of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be as strong as Apple claims

Few elements are more well-known than titanium, which is valued for its many applications on this planet. Its biocompatibility makes it essential for fashioning man-made joints and patching up human skeletal structures. Spacecraft designed to explore the cosmos and robots primed to traverse extraterrestrial landscapes are also constructed with this metal.

Grade 5 titanium in the 15 Pro series is quite the penny-pincher for those acquainted with alloys. Given its uses, it ranks as one of the pricier titanium selections. Curious how it would hold up, "JerryRigEverything" ran a test on the fresh-out-of-the-box iPhone 15 Pro Max with peculiar conclusions.

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max and its titanium body were subjected to scratch testing, heat testing, and more during the durability test. When subjected to a knife, the titanium showed scratching. Contrarily, the matte back glass proved to be highly resistant to scuffs. The display also holds up admirably during the scratch testing, along with the 15 Pro Max's three camera covers on the back.

JerryRigEverything then began to exert pressure on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to test the strength of the new integrated aluminum-titanium hybrid. However, within moments, a brittle sound resonated, followed by the back glass fracturing into a lot of pieces.

Following the snap of the 15 Pro Max, he said that he's been doing durability testing on smartphones for 11 years now, and with iPhones being notoriously unbreakable, he did not see that coming. Despite his years of experience, he admitted that most phones, let alone an iPhone, never break. But this one broke abnormally fast.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max withstands well when put to the internal test, with the screen and frame emerging unharmed. However, it's only the back glass that falls prey to the pressure.

As for why the glass is cracking, JerryRigEverything has some theories. One possibility is the titanium used in the phone, which has significantly greater tensile strength than aluminum. This could mean that the glass back is unable to withstand even minor amounts of pressure and flex. Therefore, the capability of the titanium body is on full display in the enlightening video, proving the true strength of the 15 Pro Max.

While Apple has boasted about these being their lightest and most durable iPhone models thus far, the truth may differ. Being the lightest, however, doesn't guarantee resistance to the forces that can quickly shatter them when left in a back pocket.