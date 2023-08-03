iPhone 15 OLED display rumor hints at slimmer bezels, focus on Pro models, and more

With the highly anticipated launch of Apple's iPhone 15 just around the corner, fresh rumors are starting to emerge from trusted insiders. One intriguing piece of information indicates that the upcoming smartphone might introduce a cutting-edge OLED display driver chip, which will reportedly optimize its power consumption.

While the physical appearance of the iPhone 14 and 15 will be similar, users can expect notable enhancements in the new model.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 display: Rumored features explored

A recent report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News claimed that the iPhone 15 will feature a newly designed OLED display driver chip. This chip, manufactured using a 28nm process, is significantly more power-efficient than the 40nm chips found in the iPhone 14 models.

The smartphone's display will also reportedly feature thinner bezels, resulting in a reduction of the black border by around one-third. This will create a more immersive viewing experience for users. Additionally, the 28nm chip would provide longer battery life due to its reduced power consumption.

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's trusted insider, has claimed that the Pro models will feature a new titanium frame, replacing the current stainless steel one. This innovative change not only makes the device lighter but also enhances its overall strength.

Will the iPhone 15 display have Dynamic Island?

The design of the upcoming iPhone will undergo some major adjustments. The front will boast the highly anticipated Dynamic Island design, rendering the notch invisible. All four models of the iPhone will incorporate Dynamic Island this year.

Furthermore, there are speculations of a fresh integrated proximity sensor being introduced. It will cleverly hide the selfie camera cutout and Face ID sensors. This notch also has the ability to change its size depending on the type of notification you receive.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Ultra: How will the display be different?

Known internally as LIPO, the low-injection pressure over-molding technology will be utilized exclusively for the displays of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models, both of which will include the Dynamic Island feature.

Apple plans to decrease the border dimensions on their devices (reduced from 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters). The implementation of LIPO technology, initially utilized in the Apple Watch Series 7, led to the creation of slimmer borders and an enlarged display. This technology is expected to be used only in the development of the 15 Pro and Ultra models.

Here are the display sizes of the upcoming iPhone models:

15 : 6.1 inch

: 6.1 inch 15 Plus : 6.7 inch

: 6.7 inch 15 Pro : 6.1 inch

: 6.1 inch 15 Ultra: 6.7 inch

Similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the 15 Pro series is said to be more repair-friendly.

