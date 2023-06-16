Should you buy an iPhone 14 Pro or wait for iPhone 15 Pro?

Perhaps you're considering buying the iPhone 14 Pro, but there's still one question: should you wait for the iPhone 15 Pro? This is a question many consumers are asking themselves because we're halfway through the life cycle of the iPhone 14, which has only been out for a few months. Many also believe that Apple's release of the new iPhone will forge a generational revolution. Hence, the decision might not be straightforward.

In this article, we will explain why you should wait for the iPhone 15 Pro and a few other reasons why you should buy the iPhone 14 right now.

Why you should wait for the new iPhone 15 Pro

New design

The iPhone body has been unchanged for the last three iterations, from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 14. It sports the same flat-sided aluminum or stainless steel sides with similar bezel sizes, and even the regular iPhone 14 still has a notch instead of the new Dynamic Island design, which was exclusive to the Pro models this year.

However, we will get a new redesign for the iPhone 15. The dynamic cutout will be on every iPhone 15 this year. Furthermore, rumors indicate that the bezels around the phone will get thinner, and the body design will be slightly changed, with the curvature being more rounded for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Replacement in materials

One of the main reasons to wait until the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is that its materials will change—it will no longer be made of stainless steel and will switch to a lighter-weight titanium frame.

Not only is titanium stronger and more scratch-resistant than a stainless steel body, but since it's lighter, it should make the phone more comfortable to hold. Therefore, these will be the lightest Pro-model iPhones that Apple has ever released.

Rumors are saying it's going to have a more matte finish. The titanium probably means it will be slightly grippier and less prone to fingerprint smudges.

Camera

When you wait for a new iPhone, the camera is always a standout feature, and the iPhone 15 Pro is no exception. It will receive a significant camera upgrade, as it will get a 48-megapixel sensor and upgrades to the sensor and other individual lenses.

However, the biggest upgrade is coming to the 15 Pro Max this year, which will be a longer zoom range on the telephoto lens. Current rumors say the 15 Pro Max will get a new 6X optical zoom.

Changes to port

After years of sticking with the lightning port, Apple reportedly plans to include USB-C on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro. However, some rumors about USB-C say that the iPhone 15 may get slower USB 2.0 speeds, and only the Pro model would have faster USB 3.0 speeds.

Why you should buy the iPhone 14 Pro and not wait for the iPhone 15 Pro

Price tag

The iPhone 15 Pro, with its new titanium frame, will be expensive. Hence, it's anticipated that Apple may raise the price, with a recent rumor saying that they will raise the price of each iPhone 15 by approximately $200.

As a result, these will be the most expensive iPhones ever. So buying an iPhone 14 Pro today, with its feature set and price structure, could be the better deal.

Cons of USB-C port

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is expected to boast a USB-C port. If you don't live in a USB-C ecosystem, or maybe many of your products don't use USB-C right now, this may be a downgrade for you.

Especially if you already have expensive accessories that work with the Lightning port, you would need to buy all the required adapters or entirely new accessories for your new iPhone 15 Pro.

Therefore, if you already have a ton of Lightning cables and accessories ready to go, buying an iPhone 14 Pro today might make more sense to ensure you can keep using those cables and accessories for years to come.

It isn't rocket science that the iPhone will get better every year. Essentially, waiting for the iPhone 15 means you'll get a better phone with more features, is faster, and has a better camera.

However, if you need a new phone right now and are not always looking for the latest and greatest, the iPhone 14 Pro is still a great option.

