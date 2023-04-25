With the iPhone 15 launch just around the corner, we are learning more about specs and designs through leaks and rumors. If we trust the ones shared by analyst941, we might see a dedicated action button and a USB-type-C port with the upcoming device. Users may also finally be allowed to sideload the apps on their iPhones with the iOS 17 update.
As nothing has been confirmed yet by the tech giant itself, readers should take all this information with a pinch of salt. But considering past trends, these leaks can likely be trusted.
Moreover, Apple might introduce significant new design changes to the upcoming series, and the responses regarding all the upcoming changes are divided. Only time will tell what features are going to be useful on a daily basis and what is going to be merely a gimmick.
What are the iPhone 15 series leaks so far?
The leaks have come from various sources and will be discussed in detail in the upcoming sections. The eye-catching rumors for the tech community involve the inclusion of a Type-C port, sideloading of apps, design changes, camera upgrades, and an action button.
Action button
According to the leaker analyst941, the Action button will have a slew of new capabilities, including taking over the power off and force restart functions currently controlled by the volume buttons.
The Action button may also be pressure sensitive, enabling these additional controls. The new solid-state Action button will reportedly recognize light, hard, and long presses, similar to the 3D Touch (Force Touch on a MacBook trackpad).
Type C Port
According to Unknownz21, Apple considered delaying the adoption of USB-C while creating a version of the iPhone 15 with the Lightning port, but that was "quickly scrapped." This leak is reliable and the decision was most likely due to increasing legal pressure, despite the fact that those rules will not be implemented until 2023.
Sideloading of Apps
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg contributed regarding the sideloading coming to the next iOS update. Gurman revealed on the MacRumors podcast that Apple's much-anticipated support for sideloading apps in iOS 17 is unlikely to come to the US. However, Apple will only make the feature available in Europe in order to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act.
New Camera
According to 9to5Mac CADs (created by renowned 3D artist Ian Zelbo), the iPhone 15 Pro Max may have a slimmer rear camera hump than its predecessor due to an exclusive space-saving periscope (optical zoom) module. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, will have a massive rear camera hump that is almost as thick as the phone itself.
Other design changes
The iPhone 15 might sport a curved chassis build and a textured finish if the rumors are to be believed. The overall change is controversial and we cannot conclude what the final design of the product might be.
Techies speculate on a significant price spike, at least for higher-end models, which might be a good thing if lower-end models become more affordable. iOS 17 is currently in development. Furthermore, we still cannot say anything regarding the internal hardware of the hotly anticipated iPhone 15 series.
