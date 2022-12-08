iPhone 15 Ultra design reportedly leaked: Set to feature USB-C charging port, dual front cameras, and more

The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to be introduced with several new features and replacements over the last generation of iPhone 14 models. The upcoming device has also been reported to replace the name Pro Max of the 6.7 inch model with Ultra, similar to the company's smartwatches.

Many are still using the iPhone 13 and have skipped the newly released iPhone 14 lineup due to no major innovation on offer. Hence, if they are looking for an upgrade, it may be worth their while to wait as there are many rumored improvements in the next launch.

This article will discuss the speculated new features that are said to be introduced in the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The iPhone 15 Ultra may arrive with a lot of changes

1) Processor and memory

The iPhone 15 Ultra is reported to be shipping with a new A17 bionic chip. Designed on the 2nd Generation 3 nm processor, it is expected to be significantly faster than the current offering.

The Ultra variant will feature 8 GB of RAM to ensure a seamless experience and is rumored to handle multi-tasking without any difficulties.

2) Charging port

Apple has finally adopted the awaited USB-C charging port, which can transfer data at up to 40 Gbps. The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is also reported to be exclusively compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 for charging and connecting both Thunderbolt and USB-C drives.

3) Camera

𝐍🎁𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐎𝐮𝐭🎄 @NobleHangOut Would You be Excited if the iPhone 15 Ultra Leak Rumors become a Reality.?? That would mean the iPhone 15 Ultra Would have a New Dual Front Camera Design.. 🥳🤩 Whoa.!! 🤯Would You be Excited if the iPhone 15 Ultra Leak Rumors become a Reality.?? That would mean the iPhone 15 Ultra Would have a New Dual Front Camera Design.. 🥳🤩 Whoa.!! 🤯😳 Would You be Excited if the iPhone 15 Ultra Leak Rumors become a Reality.?? That would mean the iPhone 15 Ultra Would have a New Dual Front Camera Design.. 🥳🤩👍 https://t.co/VYMYxLLcK2

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be the first iPhone with a periscopic telephoto lens, which is a huge upgrade over the existing telephoto lens that features a 10x optical zoom.

The front will feature a dual-camera selfie system, which is also reported to be exclusive to the Ultra variant. However, more information about the specifications or the features they will offer are currently unknown.

It is also reported that the iPhone 15 will feature a new and revamped Sony image sensor that can almost double the saturation levels compared to the standard sensors. It will make night-time photography very convenient as low-light photos will be able to capture more light and reduce under and over-exposures.

4) Build

郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) @mingchikuo (1/6)

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. (1/6)My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is said to feature the usual glass back panel for convenient wireless charging but will now also feature titanium edges. This will make the device even more impact resistant, while also making it comfortable for users to hold the phone. The flat-edged design introduced with the iPhone 12 will now be changed.

Furthermore, the upcoming iPhone Ultra will feature solid-state power and volume buttons designed similarly to the iPhone 8 home button instead of the physical buttons.

The upcoming iPhone is expected to be priced higher than the current iPhone Pro Max due to changes and improvements to the current technology. iPhone Pro Max launched at a price of $1099, which means that the newer model would be priced even higher.

While there is still no information about the release date of the forthcoming iPhone, it can be expected to be launched around September 2023, as has been Apple's pattern over the past few years.

