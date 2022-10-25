Recent Apple rumors hint at next-generation MacBook getting "high bandwidth" RAM: Expected release date and more

Apple's next-generation Macbook Pro models could be getting high-bandwidth RAM that will support higher data processing speeds. A notable leaker in the community, Joe Rossignol at MacRumors, has hinted at the upcoming notebook line's status in terms of system RAM, and the speculation is quite exciting to think about.

Currently, users can grab the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 models, powered by the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chips, from the Apple Store. Last year's high-end notebook line from Apple also offered a 13-inch variant, which the tech giant revamped in mid-2022.

The smallest MacBook Pro available right now is powered by the brand-new M2 chip, which is notably faster than the M1 chip.

Everything we know about the next-generation Apple MacBook Pro models (2022) so far

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is possibly planning to announce new high-end laptops very soon. In addition to the powerful M2 chip, the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks are also expected to feature faster RAM units that support higher bandwidth, as reported by online sources.

If the reports are to be believed, the new Pro models could be announced in November 2022. Apple could make the announcement via a press release like it did for the new iPad Pro (2022) and the pocket-friendly, new iPad 10. The tech giant could also delay the anticipated release of the next-generation Pro models until early 2023.

Expected features

Apple is pretty secretive about new releases. The only speculations that made it past the official barrier were about the laptops being powered by the latest M2 chips and faster RAM units.

The current generation MacBook 14 and 16-inch laptops feature Samsung's LPDDR5 RAM. The M1 Pro chip offers up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth, while the M1 Max chip offers a maximum of 400 GB/s.

Earlier, sources had reported that the upcoming Pro models will not feature much difference over the product line's 2021 counterparts, except for the new M2 Pro and Max chips. Some rumors have also hinted that the upcoming notebooks may feature Apple's speculated 3-nanometer M2 chips that are reportedly in the works.

Now that leakers have hinted at additional performance-based features, fans may hope to see more improvements in the next-generation notebooks. Rumors regarding Apple introducing OLED screens with the new Pro models were earlier dismissed, but there's no firm telling as to what may happen.

The Cupertino, California-based tech company is also reportedly planning to release new MacBook models with two screen size variants: 12 and 15-inches. These models will reportedly be launched before late 2023 or early 2024, as per official plans reported by sources.

